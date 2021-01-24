A miracle baby given a 5% chance of surviving at birth celebrates turning one year old





After being born in 23 weeks, the miracle baby, given a 5% survival rate, fought the odds and celebrated his first birthday.

Fearful mother, Leah Rogers, was afraid she might be suffering from a miscarriage when she gave birth prematurely with her little baby on January 5, last year.

According to Manchester Evening News, baby Jace James may not survive a day after being born, weighing just about 20 ounces of butter or a can of soup.

Little Jase-James also suffered from two cerebral hemorrhage and a hole in the heart and was taken to a specialized neonatal intensive care unit, where he was placed in a life support system.

Leah, a community caregiver, thought she had a miscarriage when she started bleeding until the doctor revealed that her son had arrived early.

She gave birth to a baby at Blackpool Victoria Hospital at 10:21 pm. There, he gave catastrophic news that the doctor did not expect him to survive.

He was then taken to Preston Royal Hospital for professional neonatal care, and it took two weeks for Leah to be able to hold her dear son.

But a year later, he weighed 17 pounds and 3 ounces healthy and settled as the latest “cheeky” and “happy” member of a family home in Blackpool, Lancashire.

And earlier this month, Tot celebrated his first birthday after two life-saving surgeries that fixed a lung problem that was blocking his breathing.

Mammalia and Papa William McLady praised their “Butler” son for reaching the milestone, despite the critical predictions of medical professionals.

Little Jase-James has now undergone two life-saving surgeries in the lungs and has reached a healthy weight (Image: SWNS.com)

21-year-old Lear said, “He’s doing fine. We’re very proud of him. He’s growing up and always smiling and laughing. He’s very happy and cheeky. It’s a boy.

“I never expected to come this far, but I’m very happy that he was able to go home. Great.”

When Leah was finally able to hug him, he was still so small that his whole body was in her hands.

“It was very scary to see him struggling and seeing lots of wires and tubes coming out of him,” she said.

“It was terrible that I was told to give birth, but he might not be able to give birth and I couldn’t hug him. I couldn’t turn my head.

Little Jace-Happy Dad and James William McLady, 19 (Image: SWNS.com)

“It took him about 10-15 minutes to take his first breath. It was a really scary time.

“My mother begged and begged them to do everything they could to keep him alive.”

Brave Jace-James was returned to Blackpool Victoria in March after spending two months in Preston’s specialist unit.

The machine helped his breathing because his lungs were incapable of themselves.

However, after taking steroids and undergoing two surgeries, he was finally allowed to go home on May 9, and now his parents Lear and William are at home at the age of 19.

Jase-James had to undergo surgery at Liverpool Hospital to protect his eyesight and later underwent hernia repair surgery at Manchester Children’s Hospital.

He also had to receive oxygen at home until August, and his family had to wait for a hug for the blockade.

Lear said she was “very careful” about how vulnerable Jace James was.

But after deoxygenating, she says, a tough Tot came “a leap” and celebrated his birthday with gifts, balloons and cakes.

She added, “Because of the blockade, I had to wait for everyone to hug me. It was especially hard for my niece, who didn’t understand everything at the age of 10, but since then everyone has it. Have made up for it.

The young man resisted the odds and celebrated his first birthday with cakes and gifts (Image: SWNS.com)

“When he was discharged, he was still oxygenating for a month or two. I didn’t even sleep. I stayed up all night watching him breathe.

“We had an apnea device to monitor his breathing and kept it all day long.

“He has made great strides since deoxygenating.

“He’s been trying to do sit-ups by himself lately. Given what he’s experienced, I’ve never seen such a happy baby in my life.”

Leah talked about how Jace James is going now, adding that “he’s a very happy boy and now he’s a very healthy size given how small he is.”

“When he was born, he wore a small diaper the size of a cheap jewel, but now it’s size 5.

His ecstatic parents praised their “Butler” son, who weighed as much as a block of butter at birth (Image: SWNS.com).

“We feel very lucky, it’s just great. He started saying’Dada’, and he’s rolling and doing really well.

“I see him from time to time and I think I’m very proud to be his mom. He’s very strong and is such a fighter.”

