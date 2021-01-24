Happy birthday mackintosh! -Macworld UK





That year’s Super Bowl Sundae, January 22, 1984, was uncollective due to the Las Vegas Raiders’ clear 38: 9 victory over the Washington team. The halftime show wasn’t a scream either. No international superstar was a guest on the stage built in a hurry (this year’s “The Weeknd” will showcase art to TV viewers around the world), but a marching band came across artificial turf. I did. A turf with lots of blowers and drums. The Super Bowl XVIII was remembered for refinancing through a television ad. For commercials.

The product didn’t show up within 60 seconds, didn’t even have a name on it, and only two days later it saw the light of day. And the manufacturer’s name appeared in the text on the screen shortly before the end of the clip, and also read the dark voice from off: “On January 24, Apple said 1984 was” 1984 “. Indicates that it is not. “

References to the Orwellian totalitarian state were shown in a dark short film directed by Ridley Scott. As the delighted subjects line up in front of a huge screen showing a “Big Brother” speech, a blonde hammer throw that successfully escapes an ominous prisoner throws a hammer at the screen and tears it into small pieces.

Apple’s board knew the location a few days longer than the impressed TV viewers of the Super Bowl XVIII. And almost stopped it! Frequently Asked Questions: Why can’t we see our product? What is your dark mood? Yes, we live under a dictatorship, do we need to do so? Apple’s luck: It was too late to cancel. I could have withdrawn the spot, but I still had to pay for a minute. I couldn’t hurry to put up a new ad.

The short film could only be seen once on television, but it was also aired once in a small, little-known cinema. Today, the memory of the world on YouTube stores the 1984 advertisement in the digital age. The original suffered a lot over time, but Apple itself reissued the strip in 2004 on an iPod hanging from an athlete’s belt.

For 37 years, Apple has shown where the hammer is hanging and where it’s heading. Meanwhile, unfortunately, many of Orwell’s dystopias seem to be approaching reality. However, it is not necessary to have a constant transmission / reception TV in the apartment. Simply install it voluntarily using a smart TV and smart speakers. At least, there is no totalitarian state power on the other side of the line, only our money, one of the companies that wants our best.

Beige rule breaker

So 37 years ago today, Steve Jobs, not 29, pulled Mackintosh out of its splendid shell and spoke to an audience gathered at Apple’s shareholders’ meeting at the Flint Center in Cupertino. Computers that break the rules are nothing more than a major revolution in which computers are accessible to everyone and can be operated without the need for specialized knowledge. Last Sunday’s commercial, “Big Brother,” was a symbol of IBM, a large and inflexible dictatorship, where computers could only be operated by professionals and data was supplied by the terminal wage slaves.

Well, that wasn’t the case at all. At the time, IBM had released a personal computer for so long that it coined the term PC in the first place. But the IBM PC was actually a reaction to the Apple II, and California startups changed the world of computing, introducing color beige seven years before the Macintosh.

The Mac was the first truly personal machine that people in Silicon Valley and elsewhere dreamed of. The computer speech at birth was not produced by the artificial intelligence of the machine, but was written by a developer working with Andy Hertzfeld. The Mac is now just actually talking to the user via Siri, which is still at a basic level.

But on the Mac, unlike the previous year’s Lisa, Apple succeeded in bringing the concept of a graphical user interface to market at a reasonable price. You didn’t have to spend hours, days, or weeks learning commands to do anything on your machine, but just looking around the screen, desks, filing cabinets, files, and even office trash cans. I was able to recognize the similarity with. Price: $ 2,500 or $ 1,840 in the UK. This was more than TApple engineer Jef Raskin intended. He thought the Mac would cost around $ 500. But when Steve Jobs took over the project, the demand for machines increased as well as the price. The right decision from today’s point of view.

Apple’s first standard introduction in 1984, the beige computer, criticized the colorful iMac in 1998 when it saw the light of day, “sorry, there is no beige.” The world was amazed by the translucent incident and the all-in-one window to the inside. But the rules (especially your own) should only be broken if there are new and better rules. “Only the master can break the shape,” as Schiller said in the 18th century (Friedrich, not Phil).

When the Mac turned 30 seven years ago, we created a set of features about the Mac that you might be interested in reading.

There is also an article detailing Apple’s history.

This article was originally published in Macwelt. Translated by Karen Haslam.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos