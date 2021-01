FIFA 21: How to Complete Player Moments Paulo Dybala SBC-Requirements and Solutions

During the 2020 Team of the Year promotion, EA Sports released the new Player Moments Squad Building Challenge on January 24th. Juventus CF Paulo Dybala has a new 91 OVR Moment Card in FIFA 21. This is to commemorate the combination of Argentine assists at the 2019-20 Coppa Italia. But be prepared to fill some lineups to get the center forward from Juventus.

How to complete Paulo Dybala SBC

To complete this squad formation challenge and win dynamic Juventus passers-by, FIFA players need to build two lineups of 11 players. Each lineup has its own requirements.

The requirements for each are as follows:

Bianconeri Starting Player – 11 Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) Player – Overall Rating of 1 Team per Minute – Minimum 84 Team Chemistry – Minimum 75 Reward – Prime Electrum Player Pack Serie A TIM Starting Player – 11 Serie A Player – Minimum 1 Team Of the Week Players-Minimum. 1 team overall rating – minimum 85 team chemistry – minimum. 70 Rewards-Rare Mix Player Pack Solution

For 91 OVR cards, this squad formation challenge shouldn’t really be that bad. In fact, thanks to the 84 OVR requirement in the first part, the cost of this SBC is only between 180,000-200,000 coins.

If you need a solution, here are some that can help you:

Bianconeri LST: Wolf GK Louis Patricio (84 OVR) RST: Wolf ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR) LM: SL Benfica LM Rafa (83 OVR) RM: Tottenham Hotspur RW Gareth Vale (83 OVR) LCM: Wolf CM Ruben Nebes (82 OVR) RCM: Piemonte Calcio CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR) LB: SL Benfica LB Grimaldo (84 OVR) LCB: SL Benfica CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR) RCB: Cagliari CB Diego Godin (85 OVR) RB: Chelsea RB Azpilicueta (84) OVR) GK: AC Milan GK Genre Cagliari Narma (85 OVR) Serie A TIM LST: TOTW PSV ST Doniel Maren (82 OVR) RST: Lester City ST Jamie Birdie (86 OVR) LM: SL Benfica LM Rafa (83 OVR) RM : Manchester City RW Bernardo Silva (87 OVR) CAM: Wolf CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR) CDM: Wolf CM Ruben Nebes (82 OVR) LB: SL Benfica LB Grimaldo (84 OVR) LCB: SL Benfica CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR) RCB: Real Madrid GK Tibau Kurtowa (89 OVR) RB: Cagliari CAM Rajana Ingolan (83 OVR) GK: VfL Wolfsburg GK Cohen Castiles (83 OVR)

Related: FIFA 21: TOTY Flashback How to Complete Franck Ribéry SBC

Card via FUTBIN. This challenge is valid until January 31st.

