The Apples M1 chip is very excited about the Google ARM processor.





A few weeks ago, I decided to buy a new Mac Mini with an M1 processor instead of the 2016 MacBook Pro I use to edit all my videos. Not only did I need a new editing station, but I also wanted to test this new ARM-based processor to see if it could withstand all the hype, so I bought it. Spoiler Note: As good as you’ve heard!

Watch the video and you’ll see that the Mac Mini isn’t leaning forward, and the exact same Final Cut Project export is actually about 2.5 times faster than the 2016 MacBook Pro. And while these statistics alone were enough to convince me that I needed to keep the Mac Mini, the performance gains were due to the ARM-based processor compared to the previous 2016 Macbook Pro’s Intel processor. I was honestly excited about the fact that it was being offered.

The Mac Mini is a true testament to the capabilities of an ARM processor built from scratch for a particular purpose, as Apple did here with the M1 chip. This machine and other laptops Apple introduced with the Mac Mini prove that the ARM architecture has exceptional processing power. Laptops with M1 chips can also achieve exceptional battery life. Not to mention the fact that these chips are generally cheaper than the Intel chips on the market.

After all, M1 is excited about Google developing its own in-house silicon and making me crazy. If Google could build a chip designed specifically for Chrome OS and Chromebooks, it could be a breakthrough for the industry and could provide a Mac Mini-like experience with the M1 chip. So I hope Google is doing the best and brightest work on the next generation ARM chips for Chromebooks.

