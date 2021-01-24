Pandemic Boosts Various Video Games-Entertainment





You remain blocked, but that doesn’t mean you can’t visit tropical islands or space stations or spend game nights with friends-certain video games are a bit distracting in the world Meet the trapped needs, with unexpected success during adventure, socializing, and pandemics.

Animal Forest

There are no enemies or competition in “Animal Crossing New Horizons” released for Nintendo’s Switch console in March. Instead, as the seasons change slowly, players explore the island, collect fruits, make tools and furniture, and trade with others.

This version of the game certainly hit the spot with a little carefree distraction-hungry player. In March 2020, it jumped to the top of the US sales chart and became a top seller in other countries. According to GfK, it was the second title in Europe throughout 2020.

“Animal Crossing’s great success is explained by two factors, one is the fundamental trend towards family games and the other is the short-term factor in captivity,” said the French Video Game Publishers Association. Nicolas Vignolles, Head of the SELL Association, said. ..

Faced with his parents suddenly trapped in their children, he turned to video games to find entertainment options for the family, “Animal Crossing was an ideal game for parent-child interaction. “.

Nintendo’s French chief Philippe Lavoue acknowledged the company’s lucky timing to release the game, just as many people needed to escape.

“But we were pleased to help the trapped people feel less lonely and escape mentally,” he told the French newspaper Le Figaro.

Among us

The success of “Among Us” in 2020 was a big surprise to the industry, as the title received little attention when it was first released in 2018.

However, the developers of US studio Innersloth continued to refine the concept. This was rewarded when Twitch’s prominent game streamer began playing on the platform in mid-2020.

By November, the game had 500 million players, according to Superdata, which monitors the gaming industry.

Online multiplayer games are played on spaceships. Most are crew members, but some are scammers who are trying to kill the crew member, or at least prevent the crew member from performing their assigned tasks. There is lively debate when the crew tries to remove the fraudster’s mask.

The popularity of the game has even seen US lawmakers take part in a match broadcast on Twitch last year to reach young voters.

For Nicolas Vignolles, a French game publisher, it is the interaction between players that explains the popularity of the game.

“Between us at the crossroads of social networking and video games,” he says, and one in two French gamers says video games help build social relationships.

“It didn’t exist before … this underlying trend was accelerated by confinement,” Vignor said.

Ring Fit Adventure

If workouts and video game play are usually two conflicting activities, Ring Fit Adventure puts them together.

The game runs on a switch console where the controller is inserted into the Pilates ring and leg straps.

Once equipped, players can fight monsters and guide their fitness routines on TV.

Last year, the closure and blockade of the gym spurred a surge in sales after consumers surged 4 million units between October 2019 and July 2020.

FIFA 2021

The cancellation of many football matches and the postponement of the Euro Championship may have caused a de facto interest among fans in playing. According to GfK, Electronic Arts’ FIFA 2021 was the best-selling video game in 2020.

Board games and card games

If the chessboard and Uno cards graced the tables of many households more often during the blockade, so did their video game versions.

Nintendo tells Le Figaro that Switch’s collection of classic board games was one of the top console sellers in France last year.

“The big lesson of confinement was that video games could completely break the stereotypes of games and people could withdraw and become isolated,” said Nicholas Vignor.

“They were incredibly effective antidotes for isolation.”

The premium period expires in 0 days

Close x

Subscribe to get unlimited access 50% off now

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos