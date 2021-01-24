In the world of blockade, there are many video games





BRUSSELS You’re stuck in a blockade, but that doesn’t mean you can’t visit tropical islands, space stations or spend game nights with friends.

Certain video games have met the needs of a world trapped for a bit of distraction, adventure, and socializing, and have had unexpected success during a pandemic.

Launched for the Nintendos Switch console in March, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has no adversaries or competition. Instead, players explore the island, collect fruits to make tools and furniture, and trade with others as the seasons change slowly.

“Great success”

This version of the game certainly hit the spot with a little carefree distraction-hungry player. In March 2020, it jumped to the top of the US sales chart and became a top seller in other countries.

According to GfK, it was the second title in Europe throughout 2020. The great success of Animal Crossing is explained by two factors. One is the fundamental trend towards family games and the other is the short-term factor of confinement, said Nicolas Vignolles, head of the association of the French Video Game Publishers Association SELL.

He turned to video games to find family-friendly entertainment options when his parents were suddenly trapped in their children, and said Animal Crossing was an ideal game for parent-child interaction. It was.

Philippe Lavoue, chief of Nintendo in France, acknowledged the company’s lucky timing to release the game, just as many people needed to escape. But we were pleased to help the trapped people feel less lonely and escape mentally, he told the French newspaper Le Figaro.

‘Among us’

The success of Among Us in 2020 was a big surprise to the industry, as the title received little attention when it was first released in 2018.

However, the developers of US studio Innersloth continued to refine the concept. This was rewarded when Twitch’s prominent game streamer began playing on the platform in mid-2020.

By November, the game had 500 million players, according to Superdata, which monitors the gaming industry.

Online multiplayer games are played on spaceships. Most are crew members, but some are scammers who are trying to kill the crew member, or at least prevent the crew member from performing their assigned tasks.

There is lively debate when the crew tries to remove the fraudster’s mask.

The popularity of the game has even seen US lawmakers take part in a match broadcast on Twitch last year to reach young voters.

Social relations

For French game publisher Vignolles, it is the interaction between players that explains the popularity of the game.

Among us at the crossroads of social networking and video games, he said nearly one in two French gamers said video games helped build social relationships.

It didn’t exist before … this underlying trend was accelerated by confinement, Vignor said.

“Ring Fit Adventure”

If workouts and video game play are usually two conflicting activities, Ring Fit Adventure brings them together.

The game runs on a switch console where the controller is inserted into the Pilates ring and leg straps. Once equipped, players can fight monsters and guide their fitness routines on TV.

Last year, the closure and blockade of the gym spurred a surge in sales after consumers surged 4 million units between October 2019 and July 2020.

The cancellation of many football matches and the postponement of the Euro Championship may have caused a de facto interest among fans in playing. According to GfK, Electronic Arts’ Fifa 2021 was the best-selling video game in 2020.

If board games, card games chess boards and Uno cards graced the tables of many households more often during lockdown, so did their video game versions.

Nintendo tells Le Figaro that Switch’s collection of classic board games was one of the top console sellers in France last year.

The big lesson of imprisonment was that video games could completely break the stereotypes of the game and people could withdraw and become isolated, Vinor said.

They were incredibly effective antidotes against isolation. – AFP

Click here for more information on the new coronavirus. What you need to know about coronavirus. For more information on COVID-19, please call DOH Hotline (02) 86517800 Local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports the forefront of healthcare and continues to accept cash donations to donate to Banco de Oro (BDO) checking account # 007960018860 or through PayMaya using this link.

Read next

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Sign up for INQUIRER PLUS to access Philippine Daily Inquirer and over 70 other titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download as early as 4am and share articles on social media I will. Call 8966000.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos