Better Buy: Amazon.com vs Google





Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google is two of the largest and most successful companies in the world. Google has become synonymous with search, and the Amazon market is the epitome of consumer convenience. And while both of these giants have outperformed the S & P 500 in the last 1, 3, 5, and 10 years, Amazon’s stock has skyrocketed 815% in the last decade, up 235% in Alphabet. Much better. Which stock is a better investment today?

E-commerce and digital advertising

Alphabet’s main source of revenue is Google Business, especially the digital advertising segment. This is driven by Google’s complete advantage in search engines. Google’s market share has consistently been close to 90% over the last decade. This will allow the company to collect vast amounts of data, making advertising trading tools very popular with marketers. As a result, Google consistently earns over 30% of global digital advertising spending.

By comparison, Amazon generates most of its revenue through its e-commerce business. The company accounts for about 39% of the US e-commerce market, while Wal-Mart is the next closest competitor with a market share of only 5%. While this business has a much lower margin than Google’s advertising business, Amazon’s highly profitable cloud computing business gives it a greater advantage than other online retailers and regains its slack. Useful for.

In addition, Amazon is aggressively moving to digital advertising, which seems to be stealing market share from Google. Investors say Amazon has a pile of consumer data, tools to help marketers buy ads and monetize ad space, various content platforms such as Fire TV and Amazon.com, and more. Keep in mind that it has many of the same benefits as readers such as Amazon. Sell ​​your own advertising inventory. As a result, Amazon’s share of digital advertising spending in the United States increased by 2% in 2020, while Google fell by 2%.

Company 2019 Market Share 2020 Market Share Google 31.6% 29.4% Amazon 7.8% 9.5%

Google is still a leader in the long run, but Amazon has a history of disrupting the status quo. The company’s online marketplace and streaming platforms (Fire TV and Twitch) are popular content hubs and have the potential to become a strong growth driver for Amazon’s advertising business in the coming years.

Cloud business

According to research firm Gardner, both Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) are market-leading providers of cloud infrastructure and platform services. Both companies offer storage, computing, databases, analytics, and other tools, but Amazon launched its cloud computing service two years earlier than Google and has never given up its lead. Today, AWS still offers a more comprehensive service, with widespread adoption. In fact, AWS is the world’s leading cloud service provider, gaining 32% market share in the third quarter of 2020 compared to Google Cloud’s 7% market share. As you can imagine, this means AWS generates far more revenue, but Google Cloud is growing fast.

Company First 9 Months of 2019 First 9 Months of 2020 Change GCP Revenue $ 6.3 Billion $ 9.2 Billion 46% AWS Revenue $ 25.1 billion $ 32.6 Billion 30%

future

Amazon can easily make powerful moves in games and esports. Amazon Games is the company’s in-house game development studio, with AWS for content delivery and Twitch as a way to attract gamers and monetize esports, making Amazon a serious competitor in this space. It’s not hard to imagine.

In addition, if Amazon aggressively pursues this multi-billion dollar market, it could be more profitable than other gaming companies. This is because Amazon already owns the infrastructure and tools needed to build games and host content, while the world’s largest public gaming companies actually rely on AWS for these services.

In other words, this could be a very profitable business for Amazon. To track the company’s game advancement, investors need to pay attention to New World, which Amazon Games will release in May 2021.

Alphabet, on the other hand, has an “other betting” business that includes its self-driving car company Waymo. According to Swiss investment bank UBS, the self-driving car market could be worth $ 2.8 trillion by 2030, and Waymo can occupy a considerable size. The company’s self-driving cars are already over 20 million miles, far ahead of its competitors. Waymo recently launched a ride hailing service for the general public in Phoenix. Rewarding this moonshot could create another huge source of revenue for Alphabet, perhaps surpassing the source of revenue for Google Business.

verdict

Investors need to pay attention to their ability to sustain earnings growth over the long term. Together, these giants are worth more than $ 3 trillion and tend to slow down as the business matures.

However, Alphabet and Amazon are both innovative and well-managed companies with deep pockets and a bright future. I don’t think investors will make a mistake. That said, I think Amazon has an edge here. The company has two different market-leading businesses, which is an amazing achievement. In addition, Amazon has a larger addressable market, and the company as a whole is growing faster than Alphabet.

