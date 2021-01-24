Samsung may launch flagship and midrange Exynos chips with AMD GPUs sooner than expected





On paper, the Samsung Exynos 2100’s CPU is better than the Snapdragon 888. There is one Arm Cortex X1 core with a clock speed of up to 2.9 GHz, three Cortex-A78 cores, and four Cortex-A55 cores. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 has a similar architecture, but with a slower clock speed. The Snapdragon 888 is powered by the Adreno 660 GPU, and chip makers claim it is 35% faster and 20% more power efficient than its predecessor. The Exynos 2100 has an Arm Mali G78 GPU, which is clearly an improvement over the Exynos 990’s Mali G77, but it’s still not enough to adopt the Adreno 660 GPU. This is subject to change in the successors of Exynos 2100 and Exynos 1080. AMD is helping Samsung manufacture mobile GPUs, and during the Exynos 2100 launch event, chaebol’s system LSI business president confirmed that the “next flagship product” will be equipped with AMD GPUs. It wasn’t clear enough whether he was referring to the next flagship chip or the next premium phone, and he didn’t say the release date. Thanks to the new tweet, now there seems to be all the answers.

Samsung will release Samsung AMD GPUs in the second or third quarter of 2021 and will be used in the next Exynos 2xxx and next Exynos 1xxx processors. Samsung may change the release time of new processors.

Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) January 24, 2021

The custom GPU was scheduled to debut in 2022. The two companies seem to be working earlier than planned, as the leaking Ice Universe claims Samsung will release AMD GPUs this year. Apparently it will be announced by the second or third quarter.

The tweet is thin with specific details, but seems to suggest that the next Exynos2xxx and Exynos1xxx chips will appear sooner than expected. This will bring Samsung’s next flagship smartphone (probably the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Note 21 with a new premium SoC. Samsung’s next flagship silicon is internally known as the Exynos 9925. It has been reported and nothing else is known. For AMD GPUs, expectations are very high as it suggests that leaked benchmark results outperform Adreno GPUs.

