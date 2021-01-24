Legend Survival Crash Fixed in Latest Update





The latest patch from Ghost Of Tsushima fixes a number of bugs and glitches, including one that crashes the game’s Legends co-op mode.

Ghost Of Tsushima: Part of the Legendsis Survival Mode, where two players team up to dodge enemy waves, similar to the popular Call Of Duty Series zombie mode. However, fans have reported that the game can freeze on certain enemy waves or crash completely, losing significant progress on the character. Fortunately, the talented people at Sucker Punch have implemented the solution, allowing players to return to the fight without fear of further problems.

Yesterday morning, Sucker Punch announced patch 1.19 for Ghost Of Tsushima on the game’s official Twitter page. This update is now available for free download and is set to fix a variety of bugs, including bugs that could cause the game to crash during a Legend Mode survival mission.

Patch 1.19 for #GhostOfTsushima has been released. This patch resolves a recent crash in the Ghost of Tsushima: Legends Survival mission and various bug fixes.

— Ghost of Tsushima Soccer Punch Productions (@SuckerPunchProd) January 23, 2021

Post-release support for Ghost Of Tsushima has been relatively modest. Immediately after its release in August, there is one notable fix that resolves an issue with player control drift in the game. Another, much less urgent patch is the ability of the main character, Hitoshi Sakai, to recruit dogs to protect his hometown from brutal Mongolian invaders using special charms, and the player continues to build characters. We’ve added a handy new game plus mode that allows you to play through fresh.

The fact that Ghost Of Tsushimas has very few, much less, and faster technical issues compared to more problematic open-world titles like Cyberpunk 2077 is the fact that the hit PS4 Swan Rhymes It speaks to the volume of both quality and Sucker Punchs’ dedication to getting the most out of the player, even months after the game was released. Ghost Of Tsushima: Players need to spend a better time teaming up to fight between feudal Japanese lands, as the glitches that cause Legends mode crashes have been resolved.

