Google, the leap of heroic web balloons, and the stupidity of corporate taxes





It’s a leap, not an appearance, that produces important information.George Gilder

Recently, it was announced that Google’s GOOG parent company Alphabet GOOGL will end the Loon project. The Wall Street Journal’s Matt Grossman and Sarah Needleman described the latter as an effort to provide Internet connectivity to billions of people in communities where traditional ground-based infrastructure is too expensive or too difficult to install.

The problem was cost. The connection was made via a balloon fired high in the sky, but it drifted at the mercy of high altitude winds. In 2020 alone, billions of projects suffered losses and were shut down as described above.

Google and its brave tinkering should be considered heroic. Their willingness to try new things is returned to all of us.

According to George Gilder’s quote from the beginning of this work, Google has made a very expensive leap. Economics didn’t work, but other betting (Google’s collection of independent projects) projects worked hard, and much more information was available to bring the future into the present.

Sure, critics from Google and other big tech companies have made a few strong criticisms based on the assumption that technology has reached its forefront (if Amazon AMZN doesn’t host the parlor, conservatives). How do you have a say?), But in reality Big Tech doesn’t look at things from a similar perspective. Today’s dominant Google and others recognize that market power is the shortest-lived concept. When translated, there is no such thing as a technical frontier. The possibilities for progress are endless. Google has a deep understanding of this, which explains other betting concepts. The latter is the recognition that (for example) a major market share in search is not the source of Google’s continued success. The true advantage that comes from meeting and inventing the needs of our users and customers comes from the relentless twisting that re-enters the future of unimaginable technology.

The important thing is that this unimaginable tomorrow will not arrive cheaply. Thanks to a strong company like Google. Thanks to their power, users and customers are constantly trying to understand the following by doing the right thing: Google is currently making a big leap of billions of dollars in pursuing the opaque. Most fail tremendously and some fail slowly, but in all cases it produces important information that enables a more informed approach to future bets. And a few people are very successful by transforming our way of doing things and literally creating new ways to do a few people who were pre-thought. In short, focusing on current technology, and having some celebrities dominate the present, is a very limited way to see things.

Along these lines, founder Jeff Bezos states that Amazon has little to do with the present, one of the most valuable companies in the world. Bezos hires highly talented people to focus on Amazon’s present and look to the future. Just as Google spends tens of billions on other bets each year, so does Bezos. The creators of all-new shopping methods consider Amazon to be more than an online bazaar. More realistically, Bezos recognizes that Amazon faces relatively obsolescence if its ambitions are static. So the company keeps looking for what to do next.

That’s one of the many reasons Bezos is thrilled with the success leap. They release billions more to fund future leaps. Amazons Fire smartphones haven’t captivated consumers, but Echo products have been a tremendous success. The latter will fund all other types of progress. Most of them are flops, some grand slams (customers can expect!), And eventually you’ll wonder how hundreds of millions of consumers have lived without ever. Leap, failure, knowledge from failure, and success. This is a product of progress.

These all speak to the stupidity of corporate tax. In advance, corporate tax is, in a sense, fiction as long as the company goes. They are not abstract blobs, but rather companies are people. And they are owned by people. Corporate owners pay corporate tax. Concise and simple. In other words, corporate tax is just a double taxation on personal income. Congress imposes corporate tax to lock in more of our income, as it initially believes it is not getting enough from us.

Unfortunately, this tax is levied on individual owners, but limits a leap that is very important for progress. Businesses can try what remains after the government cuts. The more you have left, the more room you have to experiment with. When there is little left, the company is inevitably more cautious than when it has a lot to allocate. Fewer bold leaps reduce knowledge and slow progress. Corporate tax not only increases personal income tax, but also reduces the number of unknown Loon, Waymo (Google’s self-driving car initiative), Fire, and Echo tests. Ask yourself about this. Do you prefer government as an almost unsuccessful leap architect, or do you prefer Amazon Bezos and Google and other bets? Some people protest, but the question is easy to answer.

Progress is the happy reward of abstinence, so that what is not used and is not taxed (used only by others) is in line with the visionary mind of pursuing the unknown. These are again heroic individuals. Googles Loon may not have been successful, but spending billions of dollars each year on tremendous, life-improving, and life-saving advances. So how sad it is that some of the resources that can be allocated in a brave and transformative way are constantly being consumed by politicians.

