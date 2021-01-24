Google Ads Mistakes ABC, Part 2: Wide Keyword





When you first open the Google Ads console, you might think you need a rocket science degree to use it. With so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to know where to start. Like everything else, the best place to start is where Google Ads is involved.

In Google Ads, it initially means ABC.

Automation B Wide Keyword C Conversion Tracking

These basics, whether beginners or skilled professionals, are essential to a correct understanding. If you do these things right, your marketing campaign is much more likely to succeed. But if you make a mistake, you will probably have a hard time.

If you make a mistake in the fundamentals, you may have a hard time reaching the required amount of traffic. Or it can generate a lot of traffic, but nothing else. It’s great that many people come to your website, but your efforts (and budget) are wasted if no one buys anything from you.

Each of these basics is too complex to fit in one article, so I’ll cover only one here. A wide range of keywords. Here we will look at what they are, why it is important to get them right, and how to fix the problem.

What are the broad keywords?

When setting up your Google Ads campaign, you have the option to choose from three keyword match types. Which one you choose has a big impact on the quantity and quality of traffic you get from your campaign. Also, which keyword match type is best depends on the nature of your campaign.

Below we will look at each match type and its strengths and weaknesses.

Perfect match

That’s the only exact match keyword. Your ad will only appear if someone has entered the exact keyword you selected.

Advantages

Relevant traffic High clickthrough rate High conversion rate

Disadvantages

Phrase matching with low traffic and high cost per click

If you choose phrase match, your ad will only appear if someone searches for the selected keyword, but you can include other keywords in your search. However, the keywords must be displayed in the order you choose. For example, if you are using PC hardware as a keyword, searching for discounted PC hardware will show ads. You cannot search for hardware for your PC.

Advantages

Not as targeted as an exact match, but with good target traffic CTR Good conversion rate

Disadvantages

Low traffic compared to wide search High cost per click compared to wide search

If you choose a partial match, your ad will be triggered by a search term that Google considers similar to the selected keyword. So, for example, if you choose PC hardware as your keyword term, someone searching for discounted hardware can trigger your ad.

Not only that, Google may also allow synonyms to trigger searches. So, for example, if you search for power tools, you may see ads.

Advantages

High traffic and low cost per click

Disadvantages

Insufficient targeted traffic Low CTR Low conversion rate Fixed partial match

There are three types of keywords, and while Google Ads has three main choices, there are actually four. The fourth type, unknown to many beginners, is the modified partial match, somewhere between the partial match and the phrase match.

To use the modified partial match search, you must prefix the search term with a +. This tells Google that you don’t need the synonym, and your search will only trigger your ad if it’s included.

Negative keywords

These aren’t exactly the type to match, but this is another option that can be a very valuable negative keyword.

Negative keywords are keywords that you don’t want to trigger your ad. I haven’t told Google that I need to include certain terms. Tell them that you shouldn’t include certain terms. Let’s say people are visiting your site after searching for installed PC hardware. Many of these people aren’t thinking about buying, but instead are just looking for information on how to install the products they already have.

If you add the installed PC hardware to the exclusion keyword list, the exact term does not trigger the display of ads, but the PC hardware does. When used in combination with partial match keywords, you can limit the reduction in traffic, but adding negative keywords requires a lot of time.

Why Choosing the Right Match Type Is Important

It’s easy to assume that choosing the option with the most traffic will give you the best results, but it’s usually not the case. Of course, it’s important to have a lot of traffic, but it’s also important to have a lot of traffic. In short, this means people who come to your site with at least some interest in what you are selling.

Use a wide range of keywords to maximize traffic. The cost per click is also very low and you can afford to send a lot of people to your website. Broad keywords aren’t as selective as other keywords, so fewer visitors are interested in your product.

A wide range of keywords tend to have bad results in terms of conversion. However, this does not mean that partial matching should not be used. Whether you use partial matches or other match types depends on your campaign details and what you want to achieve.

Which one do you use?

Despite the obvious denial of a wide range of keywords, that doesn’t mean they don’t have their uses. In fact, Google itself recommends starting with partial matches and improving your keyword strategy over time.

A wide range of keywords send not only traffic, but also large amounts of data in your way. That data includes what people are searching for to find your product, making it a very effective keyword research tool. Of course, but what you really need is a conversion. Therefore, once you start finding the right search terms from a wide range of keyword results, you can add them as a phrase search or an exact match search.

This is a strategy that tends to be used by agencies that have the time and resources. Others may need faster results. This means that you can cut out a wide range of searches and either match the phrase directly or match the phrase exactly to balance the amount of traffic.

If you’ve set up conversion tracking, don’t forget to check your conversion rate in the Google Ads control panel. You should keep the well-translated keywords and discard the other keywords.

The Google Ads Keyword Planner tool is very useful when looking for new keywords and determining match types. It is best to use relevant keywords with high search volume and low competition / medium. Google wants your campaign to work. If your campaign is going well, you’re likely to continue to use Google Ads, which means more money for Google. They gave you the tools you need to make your campaign successful, and it’s a good idea to get the most out of those tools.

cost

Last but not least, what are the main issues for many? There is no single answer to the question, but Google Ads is generally very affordable. What’s more, you can set your own budget, and if things aren’t going as you expected, you won’t be tied up.

Different companies compete with each other to display ads. Which ad to display depends on the auction that the winning bidder wins. That said, the cost isn’t just about who bids the most. There are other factors to consider, such as click-through rate (CTR).

A high CTR basically means that your ad is clicked more often when it’s displayed, and the higher your CTR, the less you pay per click. It’s worth trying out ads to find the best CTR (and conversions) that will help you reduce costs and maximize profits.

Obviously, you don’t have to manually bid for every impression. That would be ridiculous. Instead, let Google Ads know the overall amount you want to pay and the rest will be done automatically. There are different types of bids to choose from, including:

Manual CPC bidding:

This option allows you to manually set your bid. This option helps you prioritize high-performing keywords. Setting a maximum budget limits costs.

Maximize clicks:

With this option, Google Ads automates your bids to maximize your clicks when you set your average daily budget. This option helps increase convenience and traffic, but at the cost of some quality.

Smart bidding:

Smart bidding helps maximize conversions. Once you’ve set your budget, Google Ads can use machine learning to get the best results. The five main goals you can aim for with smart bidding are increasing cost-per-click (ECPC) and maximizing conversion value. , Maximize conversions, Cost per action target (CPA), Advertising cost effectiveness target (ROAS) Conclusion

Setting a keyword match type is one of the most basic factors in setting up an account. Still, this is also one of the most common errors people make. This may be due in part to Google Ads setting a wide range of keywords as defaults.

If you don’t specify the proper match type, it can be heavy and of little value. Alternatively, you may end up paying a lot for targeted traffic, but the volume isn’t enough. Which one is best depends on many factors, including what you want to achieve and how familiar you are with the Google Ads platform. As you gain a better understanding of the platform and its capabilities, you can strengthen your keyword strategy to get better traffic at lower cost.

