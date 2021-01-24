Have you pre-ordered the Galaxy S21, S21 +, or S21 Ultra?





Samsung dominates the Android market, especially here in the United States. This means that quite a few readers may see the recent launch of the Galaxy S21 series as an upgrade opportunity. Especially when you consider how good your career and trade-in promotions are. So did you order it or give you the latest Samsung?

Reviews of the S20 Ultra will start shortly (note), but most reviews are positive. On paper, Samsung seems to have beaten last year’s S20 series. Prices are down, but this is a good thing this year and the specs are still high-end. Indeed, Samsung has made some omissions, removing features such as MST for contactless payments here in the United States, lowering the display resolution of small phones, reducing expandable storage, and bundled chargers. Is no longer there. These are not a big deal for most people, but enthusiasts can be upset.

If you plan to get one, please note that the $ 100- $ 200 Samsung Store Credit and SmartTag Pre-order Bonus are only valid until January 28th. If you’re willing to pay taxes, it can hook you up with a new pair of Galaxy Bad Pros, and they’re pretty good headphones.

Samsung didn’t sell too many Galaxy S20 phones in the US last year, but I think a lower starting price for this year’s model might help. To get a glimpse of these potential indicators first, let’s take a look at our readership. Did you pre-order S21?

