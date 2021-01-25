Simply put: tech giant v regulator





The Australian Parliament is discussing a law requiring Google and Facebook to initiate payment negotiations with media companies to use content, and arbitrators are required to make a ruling if an agreement cannot be reached. I will.

Internet companies are opposed to the bill, and the fighting is drawing attention around the world given the potential impact of its consequences on the entire region, including India. There is also a new focus on templates that have been successfully deployed in South Korea with some success.

Almost four years ago, Naver, the largest search engine on Korea’s most popular news site, worked with Korean news publishers to designate about 125 outlets as Naver News link partners and made them publicly available. I smashed the unusual model of paying for articles. .. Another 500 weird news outlets are unpaid search partners. Total payments in 2017 exceeded $ 40 million.

This may not be the perfect model, but the press is generally not happy with its share. There has also been recent controversy over the allegations that Naver manipulated the ranking of articles critical of South Korea’s top football association, in countries where nearly 85% of the population has access to news online in response to the latter request. The template is still working.

Battle in australia

Google threatened to remove search engines from Australia last week. Facebook said it could block Australian users from posting or sharing news links if the proposed norms for loyalty payments were put into effect.

A representative of the technical major appeared at a Senate hearing last Friday in Canberra. They argued that the media industry is already benefiting from traffic routed by digital platforms and that the proposed rules are exposed to unmanageable levels of financial and operational risk.

Corporate response elsewhere

Bloomberg and several other media reports that Facebook plans to launch a news tab feature in the UK (available in the US from 2019) and is likely to partner with guardians, economists and independents. I am. And Google is rolling out its news-providing platform, Google News Showcase.

Both of these platforms aim to formalize payment agreements with the press. In a statement last week, Google announced in 12 countries, including Lemond, Rufigaro, and Libration, a news showcase with a story panel that allows participating publishers to package articles that appear in Google’s news products. He said that more than 450 publications have been published. In France; Argentine El Chronista and Lagaseta. TAG24 and Sachsische Zeitung in Germany; Journaldo Commercio from Pernambuco, Brazil.

In December 2020, Google announced that it would partner with some news publishers to begin providing people with access to paywall content. He said he would pay participating partners to provide News Showcase users with limited access to paywall content.

Google announced last Thursday that it would pay to use the content of French news publications online. In a joint statement, the French news media group Technology Major and APIG said after months of discussions they had agreed on the principles that news publications should be rewarded for delivering content on the Google Platform.

However, Google’s first response to France’s adoption of EU copyright rules was to stop displaying news snippets until the intervention of French competition regulators last October. Google has also unplugged its Google News service in Spain. It mandated payments to publishers.

Central issue

Newsfeed payments themselves don’t seem to matter much to tech giants, given that Google signed a contract to pay for news publications in France just hours before threatening to remove search capabilities in Australia. The battle in Australia is clearly focused on how much control these companies can maintain in the operational aspects of the payment process, such as determining payments in news feed sources and disclosing algorithm changes. The large fines proposed by Canberra are seen as an additional issue.

It’s undeniable that the harsh regulatory action is behind Facebook’s and Google’s move to launch platforms such as proposed news tabs and showcases, unlike neighbors’ mostly voluntary actions in South Korea. ..

European authorities have explicitly linked payments to copyright without installing a compulsory device in the contract. The Australian Code, on the other hand, is almost entirely focused on the media’s bargaining power over technology majors and also has some compulsory features. This is a matter of competition in Australia, a power equation between traditional media and technology platforms, and the issue of abuse of control by the latter is balanced.

Australian regulators initially proposed a voluntary code of conduct, but have since increased pressure. Australian competition regulators have warned that the planned legislation that would force Google and Facebook to pay for news content is just the beginning of further regulation on digital platforms.

In an interview with Reuters, Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Chairman Rod Sims said the bargaining code was a journey and could be added to the code if market power was found elsewhere. In France, the competition monitoring agency FCA issued restrictions to major tech companies last year. The FCA believed that Google’s move to withdraw news snippets would be unfair and damaging to the press and could constitute an abuse of market dominance.

Discussion in India

Indian policymakers have traditionally focused on the dominance of intermediaries such as Google and Facebook. These intermediaries are placed so that service providers cannot reach their customers without going through these platforms.

Conflicts in Australia and elsewhere can have widespread implications for the regulation of India’s digital economy in the long run. The substantive debate about the impact of mediation platforms on the health of news media has not yet begun in a meaningful way here.

According to FICCI-EY’s report on India’s media and entertainment sector in 2020, India’s online news sites, portals and aggregators have 300 million users, about 46% of India’s Internet users and 77% of smartphone users. Occupies. The end of 2019.

With 182 million unique visitors, India is the second largest consumer of online news after China. In India, EY estimates that digital advertising spending in 2019 will increase 24% year-on-year to Rs 27,900 and is expected to increase to Rs 51,340 by 2022.

Globally, Facebook and Google together account for 61% of the market share of digital advertising spending, according to Edelweiss Research. Google leads by 37%. In another note, Edelweiss said he expects digital spending to accelerate further, driven by a significant surge in online activity highlighted by Covid-19.

Other major news aggregators in India are Dailyhunt, funded by the parent company (VerSe Innovation) from Google and Microsoft, and InShorts, backed by Tiger Global. According to a January 2020 report by Harvard University Niemann Labs, publishers were initially paid Rs 5-6 per month for content hosted on Dailyhunt, but after the terms changed. I started to get off the platform. According to the report, Malaya La Manorama was one of the first major publishers to end Dailyhunt in 2017. News aggregators are now obliged to pay publishers without conversations in India, but start-ups such as Dailyhunt and InShorts are still sustainable revenue models.

