UST Group has rebranded to reflect the evolution of technology in the business





UST Global, a global technology consulting firm, has changed some of its former names to UST, reflecting the re-concept of its brand identity and the evolution of a wide range of technologies.

With offices in 25 countries, UST works with organizations to transform their business through technology and agility.

The company’s rebranding includes not only a short name and a new logo, but also its purpose. The company states that its commitment to employee, agility, innovation, and customer success is at the core of its objectives to innovate to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Krishna Sudheendra, CEO of UST, states that it aims to help organizations influence their customers, end users, and the larger world.

“As a digital transformation company at the forefront of an evolving business environment, we provide our clients with breakthrough services and help them transform their businesses. This new brand is transforming. It accurately reflects UST at the forefront of innovation, partnership and agility when faced. “

UST claims to be “born digital” with expertise in artificial intelligence, automation, data and experience design.

“At the heart of this brand change is our desire to reflect the evolution of the company from day one,” added Leslie Schultz, UST’s Chief Marketing Officer.

“It’s time to modernize, streamline and simplify our brand. We understand the needs of our clients and work together to design, chart and design the path to tomorrow. We know that is unique, so we help our clients realize their vision through a personalized, co-creative process. “

In June 2020, the Everest Group named UST the PEAKMatrix Top 20 IT Service Providers of the Year.

PEAK Matrix is ​​a way to evaluate service providers based on their capabilities and market success. This was the first time UST was on the rankings-the only new entrant in the Top 20.

According to the company, this honor recognizes UST’s position as a fast-growing digital technology company that provides advanced computing and digital innovation solutions to large corporations around the world.

“As a newcomer to Everest’s PEAK Matrix, we are pleased to be positioned as the global leader in this highly regarded industry index. This is a true testament to our growth and is innovative. It’s our commitment to provide a customer experience, streamline operations and drive business value to our clients, “said UST’s Vice President of Business Development and Advisory Relations at the time.

Everest Group is a consulting and research firm focused on strategic IT, business services, and sourcing.

