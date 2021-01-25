If you use WhatsApp, Signal, or Telegram, you will need to change these security settings.





Millions of users have moved to other messaging apps after WhatsApp announced an update to its policy for sharing data with Facebook. My two favorites are Telegram and Signal, which obviously enhance privacy. However, none of the three are completely reliable unless you change certain security settings to better protect your information.

Cybersecurity expert Zak Doffman claims that Telegram and Signal promise more privacy than traditional platforms. However, like WhatsApp, there are important settings that have not been determined in advance and will need to be changed in the future.

With the growing popularity of these platforms, specialists have shared recommendations for configuring devices to make data less accessible.

WhatsApp

With this app, messages are end-to-end encrypted and only users can access the content. However, Doffman said, “The question is metadata. Who, when, where, and when to provide information about the message and the device.”

“WhatApp can still be used […] However, to be safe, we need to change this basic configuration, “said Forbes specialists.

Avoid malicious content you receive, such as unknown links or attachments. Disable the option to automatically save received images to the Phone Gallery. To prevent hackers from tricking your account into hijacking, get the PIN number provided by “Two-Step Authentication”. Turn off backup. Messages are protected when sent, but “If you use the WhatsApp option to back up your chat history to the Apple or Google cloud, those copies are not protected by their end-to-end encryption. Extreme” cybersecurity Warned the experts.

We want to address some rumors and make it 100% clear that we will continue to protect private messages with end-to-end encryption. pic.twitter.com/6qDnzQ98MP

-WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) January 12, 2021

“We want to address some rumors and be 100% clear. We will continue to protect your private messages with end-to-end encryption,” WhatsApp said on its official Twitter account a few days ago. Said.

telegram

As with WhatsApp and Signal, the first time you access Telegram on your device, you’ll need to enter your phone number. You will then be asked to write a confirmation message sent by SMS. The problem is that if someone steals that code, “they can hijack your account and access your content.” Doffman pointed out in another Forbes article.

To be safe with Telegram, analysts recommend the following changes:

Enable “Two-step verification” (2FA). Go to Settings, go to the “Privacy & Security” section, add your password and that’s it. Change your privacy settings. In the “Privacy” section, select that only your contacts can communicate with you and no one else can. You can also limit who can see your profile, who can see your status (online) and last connection, or who can be added to a group. Use the “lock code”. If someone else can access your device, it’s important to protect your chat. Check regularly for active sessions in your account. In this way, you can be sure that no one is coming in from other devices. Secret chat and end-to-end encryption. Telegram offers “secret chat” that provides encryption from one device to another, but it doesn’t work for groups.To start a secret chat, go to a regular chat with your contacts and click on the 3 dots on Android or iOS[その他]Click to[シークレットチャットの開始]Choose. Activates self-destruction. Another attraction of this app is the option to discard the message immediately after it is displayed.signal

This has almost the same advantages and limitations as Telegram, except that Elon Musk himself recommended the use of Signal. Of course, this application is not risk-free, and it’s a good idea to change some settings.

Activate “Registry Lock”. This will prevent anyone else from accessing your conversation history if your account is stolen or hijacked. Set a “screen lock” using biometric security or a passcode. Turn off preview. This way, the message will not appear on the device’s main screen. Disable screenshots outside the app. Make this your default SMS messaging app. Doffman shared this trick for Android users. This is because, unlike traditional messaging, messaging is more secure and encrypted.Final advice

Doffman explained that WhatsApp collects much more data than Telegram and iMessage, but less than other apps like Facebook, Messenger, Google, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. “Therefore, WhatsApp isn’t the biggest problem unless you avoid others,” he added.

Experts warn that there is a “much bigger problem”, citing Facebook’s plans to integrate WhatsApp with Messenger and Instagram. “The idea is to create a great interoperable messaging giant that brings all the audience together,” he explained in the same publication. He added that this is “much more serious” to user privacy than recent updates.

Copyright 2021 Entrepreneur.com Inc., All rights reserved

This article was originally posted on entrepreneur.com







