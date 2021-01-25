Galaxy S21 still lacks support for seamless Android updates





For years, Android has supported the convenience of installing system updates in the background, requiring only a quick reboot to apply the changes. Monthly updates have become the norm, greatly improving quality of life. However, Samsung has postponed this feature for years, but the Galaxy S21 series does not yet support seamless updates, so there is no change.

Seamless Update uses A / B partitions to install updates in the background when you are using your smartphone. This has a number of benefits, such as less risk of data corruption during updates, but it also has the simple fact that the phone will be unavailable for most of the 20 minutes.

It was widely believed that Google would need support for this update method on Android 11 as some leaked documents appear to have been proven, but Google seems to have returned to that decision ever since. ..

In short, Samsung’s Galaxy S21, S21 +, and S21 Ultra still lack support for seamless updates five years ago. Samsung’s enemy, Max Waynebach, said on Twitter that he couldn’t find any mention of A / B updates in the system image of the Galaxy S21 device. Looking at the two apps Treble Info and Treble Check, the story is the same, with seamless updates marked as lacking support. These results should be captured with a grain of salt, but the app also reports that Treble isn’t supported, so it didn’t apply to mainstream Android devices for years, according to Google’s requirements. Perhaps these apps are just misreporting on these devices, or there may be a problem with Samsung’s current software build. In any case, it’s unlikely that these phones don’t support Treble.

Why doesn’t Samsung support this feature? Although the company made a statement, the company did not officially mention anything, but in the past its rationale was about storage. Updating A / B will cost some of the onboard storage of about 3GB. It’s been a year since the microSD card slot was removed, and I don’t think that’s the worst excuse.

Samsung Details:

