Vernal Innovation Hub aims to foster entrepreneurship and community in the Uintah Basin





VERNAL Utah has maintained a strong economy through the coronavirus pandemic, but some regions are far superior to others.

According to the Office of Management and Budget, Uintah County has the highest unemployment rate in the state at 11%. This is partly due to the pandemic and the decline of the oil and gas industry, which has long been the county’s lifeline.

But early next month, Vernal will celebrate the grand opening of a new coworking and innovation space that may seem more relaxing in Salt Lake and San Francisco. The purpose is to create new businesses and opportunities in the Uintah basin. The Vernal Innovation Hub has space for work, meetings and events, hosts business development classes, and has a membership level where you can rent space monthly or stop by for just one day.

“Innovation hubs have evolved from ideas to completion, despite the downturn in the local economy,” GOMB said in a news release last week. It began “when more than 20 community leaders came together to take an important step in the diversification of the economy, which relies heavily on the oil and gas industry.”

The state has formed a committee representing 12 “regional entities” and small tech businesses and entrepreneurs.

“The Group needs to phase out the future economy of the basin to create jobs for non-energy production by targeting online workforce opportunities, SME creation, and technology-based businesses. I recognized. “

Lori Haslem, a longtime businessman in the Vernal region, is the manager of an innovation hub. She said the hub was funded through a GOMB grant and donations from the city of Vernal, Uintah County, and Strata Networks, a local high-speed internet provider.

She said the facility is a great place for remote work.

“You have high-speed internet, you have it, and you have everything you need for an online position at a very cheap price,” Haslem said.

Innovation Hub membership is $ 199 per month in a dedicated office. The dedicated desk costs $ 99 per month. $ 49 / month for unlimited access to shared workspaces. A one-day pass is $ 5. The building is accessible to members 24 hours a day and is equipped with facilities such as printers and copiers, video conferencing technology, mailbox services, telephone boxes, podcast rooms and break rooms.

The Innovation Hub is located on the main street of a two-story building that was once a police station. Haslem said he would celebrate the official grand opening on February 10, although he already has several tenants.

“We have all of our web designers. We have people who collaborate with others to design games that they want to use our workspace,” she said. “We have financial advisors and all technical fields are involved.”

According to Haslem, the hub also has clubs and classes on entrepreneurship and entrepreneurship. She wants to work with her local campus in the Utah State University Uintah Basin to attend entrepreneurship courses and events.

“We want to help diversify and develop this type of work, not just the oil and gas industry,” Haslem said.

For more information on Vernal Innovation Hub, please visit vernalinnovationhub.com.

× Photos Graham Dudley Other stories you may be interested in





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos