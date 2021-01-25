‘Immortals Fenyx Rising’ Typhon Fight: How to Beat Him Fast





Immortals Fenyx Rising: Typhon How to Beat Fight (Screenshot of gameranx official YouTube channel)

“Immortal Fenyx Rising” is a sophisticated game where players scramble left and right in search of not only the right way to hold the sword, but also the right way to kill the gods. Typhon can be one of the tougher enemies, but there are certainly easy ways to defeat him in combat.

How to fight’Immortals Fenyx Rising’Typhon

According to the IGN article, when a player passes directly through the portal, they will reach the aforementioned Tarlaros Gate and will have to climb a particularly short mountain to jump directly to the vault. This is especially the true point of no return. This means that there is nothing available after the game, so players need to save their progress in order to come back if they decide to explore after a while.

First of all, players have to fight Typhon! Fluorescent materials are said to be really useful in this particular battle. However, Typhon doesn’t quarrel very much. Nevertheless, don’t underestimate him, and I think everything will be too easy. Everything is really warm up as the player will fight him again somewhere at the end of the vault.

“Immortals Fenyx Rising” gameplay

Finding a tiephone can be considered very difficult, but killing him is even more difficult. Players need to be aware of the various corruptions around them and continue to attack while shooting arrows from a distance. In one-fifth of the total, the gods began to appear.

After what is called the “longcutscene,” Hermes attacks Typhon to cut off some of his health. Typhon, like Ligyron, gets a rotting tentacle. After an additional one-fifth of his health, Hephaistos joins the bunch and causes serious damage. Typhon also summons minions, shoots balls, and summons rotting lasers.

“Immortals Fenyx Rising” Typhon Fight Walkthrough

At this particular point, Aphrodite also does some damage. After that, Typhon disappears and players can deal with more minions and lasers. When all the visible minions are finally killed, Typhon will reappear and Athena will launch an attack. In the next segment, Typhon will start appearing and disappearing at its own pace, but will not be attacked by new ones.

In about one-fifth more, Ares begins to do a lot of damage and Tyfin begins to shoot certain darts. These are said to do serious damage very quickly, so it is important to multi-dodge as soon as possible from a particular path.

“Immortals Fenyx Rising” DLC: Blood of Zeus

When the player lowers Typhon’s health a little more, Zeus does some serious damage, leaving Typhon with the smallest silver that Fenyx takes. When finished, players can sit and relax and enjoy the cutscenes at the end of the game. A three-day-old article by Nintendo Life also detailed how players can play with Zeus’ Blood of Zeus DLC.

