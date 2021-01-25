Mutual cooperation essential for sustainable innovation





Climate change and population growth put an immeasurable burden on the already overloaded food system. Despite the pandemic, the call for cross-industry collaboration that drives innovation and meaningful change has attracted a fresh and positive response.

Innovative agrifood brands have done a lot together. Start-ups, investors and industry leaders have the potential to secure the future of our food system. Side-by-side game-changing insights from agile startups allow the food and agriculture industry as a whole to share ideas, pool resources, and drive innovation. The global Covid-19 pandemic further sheds light on the need to meet the United Nations (UN) 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and work together to strengthen vulnerable ecosystems.

The pandemic has brought the vulnerabilities of our food system to the forefront, shared by Anne Greven, Global Head of Food and Agribusiness and Food Bytes Startup Innovation! Platform, Rabobank. A combination of accelerating climate change, population growth and a pandemic puts our food system at stake.

Within the pandemic, food and agriculture (F & A) brands are focused on stabilizing their core products in order to win the strongest consumer appeal. However, this is making the food system more established. Delay innovation, delay investment announcements.

That said, we can see that the pandemic is accelerating growth in some areas, Greven said. In fact, F & A sees a record investment in innovation. Investment within Rabobanks FoodBytes has doubled between 2019 and 2020! For example, network.

Creating virtual innovation for the entire industry

The pandemic has required the industry to manage innovation from farm to table, without a physical environment or direct collaboration. In the era of video conferencing, virtual conferencing, and backroom brainstorming, innovation has undergone a unique transformation.

In support of the collective sense of hope that 2021 brings, the brand demonstrates its commitment to innovation and sustainability through the power of partnership.

Greven emphasizes that the virus has taught us all the valuable lessons about our ability to solve big problems with innovative thinking and creative discoveries.

Applying innovative problem-solving and design thinking to sustainability needs requires fresh perspectives, resource sharing, and technological ingenuity.

Commenting on the important role that collaboration plays, Greven encourages: Even if you work independently, you can’t get there fast enough. If we bring together collective influence, we can jointly create a truly sustainable food system.

Where cross-collaboration and innovation meet

In response to the call to build a safer and more sustainable food system, many agrifood brands are expanding opportunities for joint innovation.

Innovation platforms such as FoodBytes! Help connect agrifood companies of all sizes with Rabobank. Last year, Rabobank expanded FoodBytes! From pitch competition to the overall platform, drive industry change towards a sustainable food system. The platform brings together innovative start-ups, investors and industry leaders to help them achieve both individual and collective goals for a more sustainable planet.

We’ll see some of the cross-collaboration champions drive innovation by sharing ideas, networks, and resources.

Find out more about FoodBytes.Pitch graduates cooperate with each other

1. Retail opportunities are diversified and prosperous

In the F & A sector, the Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) model is innovating, especially in delivery systems. Pivot restaurants and food service operators are attracting the attention of viewers to meet the demand for sustainable convenience.

Incomplete food

With a mission to eliminate food waste and develop better food systems, California-based Imperfect Foods is booming in the pandemic.

Imperfect Foods responds to the current situation by redirecting excess food service supplies directly to customers. The brand receives food that may have previously been scrapped, unconsumable, or deemed unattractive in supermarket settings and routes it directly to consumers through a subscription service. In this way, the company is actively contributing to a more cyclical and sustainable economy.

Newly

Fresh food is essential in the global food industry. Still, supply chain inefficiencies create a great deal of waste and loss of profit each year. Inadequate inventories, empty shelves, and overwhelming demand have dominated the supplier and retail industry.

Technology innovator Afresh is seeing a surge in retail optimization needs as grocery stores strive to find accessible technologies that can help grocery stores increase sales, eliminate waste and increase profitability. ..

Afresh raised nearly $ 30 million in two capital rounds in 2020. The fresh food segment can use state-of-the-art technology to improve store operations ordering, forecasting and processing capabilities.

In an era of high technology, it’s tempting for agrifood players to focus their energy on full automation.

In some situations, perfect data, perfect processes, and perfect predictability can help, says Afresh co-founder Matthew Schwartz. What I saw in the pandemic was the opposite of all that.

By integrating humans and artificial intelligence (AI) technology, retailers can keep product inventories and shelves full. Grocery stores have access to reliable information about inventory levels in both real-world and digital quantities.

If one-third of fresh food is wasted, it’s a great indicator that there’s plenty of room for efficiency, Schwartz says.

Supply chain optimization is no longer convenient. Grocery stores that have experienced loss of profits due to waste and empty shelves are investing in retail technology that reflects the ever-evolving omni-channel approach.

2. Evolving consumer demand for health, wellness and sustainability

Growing a healthier and more sustainable food system for both people and the planet is an important priority for brands. Covid-19 has increased consumer interest in health and wellness, and plant-based curiosity has grown in recent years.

New wave foods

The potential and popularity of plant-based products is set to grow in 2021, as health and wellness dominate.

New Wave Foods, a plant-based seafood company, responds to growing interest in health, well-being, immunity and nutrition. Working with early-stage investor Tyson Ventures, the 100% plant-based brand provides cholesterol-free, sustainable, eco-friendly, vegetarian and kosher seafood for consumer health and wellness. Appeal to your request.

In addition to partnering with the Culinary Institute of America for product development, New Wave Foods plans to expand into the restaurant menu by partnering with the Food Services division.

Better Meat Co., Ltd.

The collaboration is with Better Meat Co, an innovator of protein components, through Rabobanks FoodBytes. Brought insights and opportunities for innovation. The platform, the brand, met one of the major investors and was granted access to new networks and resources in the protein industry.

Better Meat Co. is currently focusing on the product innovation pipeline. By strictly following the tendency to move vegetable protein directly to the meat passages and supermarkets, the ambitious brand went a step further and decided to move vegetable protein directly to the meat itself.

Pandemic challenges have delayed the development of innovation partnerships and announcements. Better Meat Co. Paul Shapiro said: They have no R & D staff working in their offices or labs. They try to be vigilant.

Nevertheless, the brand is in increasing demand for alternative proteins. Better Meat Co. is preparing to launch the next generation of ingredients in 2021.

3. Smart technology for full visibility and transparency

Advanced digital infrastructure and innovative technologies such as AI, big data, and blockchain drive connectivity and collaboration across the F & A industry, regardless of location.

Startup Bushel provides digital infrastructure for grain supply chains. FoodBytes! The alumni sought strategic support for implementing long-term connections to the consumer goods (CPG) space.

When we started working, we said that the data moved slower than the grain itself and physically moved through the supply chain. Bushel CEO Jake Jolanstad emphasizes that grain-filled trucks will move faster than today’s data movements.

Digitization of the process is very important. When the Covid-19 first hit, US facilities, including grain buyers, were struggling without traditional physical locations.

Joraanstad said the decision was significantly delayed. As Bushel focuses on using data to inform better decision making, startups have seen a significant rise in adoption of that technology. Startup digital signatures increased by 200% in 2020.

It’s important to use innovation to optimize your internal systems, but the key challenge is how to achieve true collaboration. Problem solving is paramount. The real problem in the supply chain is mutual cooperation between multiple players, Joraanstad adds.

Bushel is currently focusing on using the power of mutual cooperation through CPG’s expertise to understand what grain buyers need to offer to CPG companies. It was a big change in our thinking, Joraanstad emphasizes.

4. On-the-ground resource management

As much of our lives move to the digital space, understanding, sharing, comfort and trust in the use of data is essential. The adoption of virtual solutions has accelerated the adoption of technology in F & A, enabling active monitoring of operations in real time.

Arable, an innovator in farm resource management, uses data to respond to changing consumer behavior. By partnering with big companies like Bayer, Ferrero, BASF and like-minded starters like FoodBytes! Alumni Arable was able to understand the entire F & A ecosystem.

The beauty of cross-industry collaboration is to provide knowledge about the entire ecosystem of people around farmers, says Arables Adam Wolf. This ecosystem consists of bankers, lenders, insurance companies, product buyers, seed or irrigation information providers. All those people need the data, Wolff adds.

By providing a richer picture of the food supply chain, data enables F & A to create a more resilient supply chain that can respond to new environmental and business shocks.

PepsiCo is known as a top innovator thanks to its collaborative approach with F & A initiatives, research institutes and media partnerships.

In December 2020, PepsiCo promised to produce 100% recycled PET bottles by 2022. Beverage brands use 100% r-PET bottles recycled from post-consumption packaging while aiming to improve the availability of reuse and refill systems. PepsiCo works with policy makers, waste management systems, and collectors to help the F & A industry access recyclable packages, reduce waste, and make it easier for consumers to recycle.

PepsiCo is proud to be part of Rabobanks FoodBytes! R & D Austin Cosman presents new and innovative technologies that can have a significant impact on the business and goals presented as part of an accelerated sustainability agenda to bring positive results to the planet and people. We will announce a proposal program to identify. Senior Director of External Innovation at PepsiCo.

The future of innovation

After 2021, we can expect significant innovation in the supply chain.

Collaboration is essential to creating connectivity, communication and sustainable change around the world. And it’s important to balance the recovery and stay in the market for the future.

Greven emphasizes that companies planning for the next 10 to 15 years are investing heavily in innovation today, and those investments are paying off much faster than expected.

Now is the time for ambitious start-ups, investors and leading multinationals across the F & A industry to work together to reach the realization of individual and collective goals for food, agriculture and sustainability.

Rabobank Grefen, this is my call to the entire enterprise. Yes, we’re in a pandemic, but we can’t forget that we’re investing in the next five to ten years. And we need to look forward to it.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos