Xperia Compact mini flagship may finally come back





There was a time when phablets were still seen with suspicion and ridicule, and some smartphone makers released smaller versions of the premium flagship. Samsung had a Galaxy Mini, but Sony had an Xperia Compact. But big screens soon became the norm, and those little premium phones disappeared. So far, that is, when the trend seems to be reversing, it paved the way for Xperia Compact’s possible returns.

Once upon a time, smartphone makers claimed that people wanted bigger and bigger screens, but that turned out to be true. However, these days, especially with the launch of small mobile phones such as the iPhone SE and iPhone 12 mini, this trend has been a little repulsed. Sony was believed to have revived the Xperia Compact for years, but now it may seem like the time has come.

However, @ OnLeaks reveals that the Xperia Compact isn’t that compact. The 140 x 68.9 x 8.9mm 5.5-inch phone is actually larger than the iPhone 12 mini, but of course significantly smaller than most flagship products.

Part of its bulkiness is the presence of a thick bezel around it. The Xperia Compact seems to borrow many design details from older Sony phones. This includes a rear camera that appears to be flushed flat on the glass on the back of the phone. Fortunately, this also means that past classics like the 3.5mm headphone jack are here.

But the big question is whether this new Xperia Compact really has a real opportunity to make it bigger. If the market performance of the iPhone 12 mini is any sign, the ship has already set sail long ago, not too few, and maybe too late for Sony.

