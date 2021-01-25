FAU-G FAQ: Everything you need to know before launch on January 26th





The Indian-made mobile game “FAU-G” developed by nCore Games will be released on January 26th. It has been a hot topic since the first announcement of the game released in early September last year. Everything known about the game comes from a couple of teasers and trailers, but that’s it. It was announced that FAU-G was announced shortly after China’s app ban in India, preventing gamers from playing one of the most popular mobile games of the time, PUBG Mobile.

Here’s everything you need to know about FAU-G.

What is FAU-G?

FAU-G, also known as Fearless and United Guards, is a mobile action game created in India by Bangalore-based company nCore Games. It was announced in September 2020 after the Indian government banned PUBG Mobile in the country. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar announced the FAU-G on Twitter, supporting the Atmanilbar movement and saying that players will also learn about soldier sacrifices. He also shared that 20 percent of the revenue generated by the game will be donated to the Bharat KeVeer Trust.

Vishal Gondal, co-founder of nCoreGames, revealed that the first level of FAU-G was based on a skirmish in the Galwan Valley, where Indian troops engaged Chinese troops. Then in October, the actors shared a teaser that gave them a glimpse into how the game’s fighters worked. The game is called PUBG Mobile’s Indian alternative, but it still doesn’t seem to have the same battle royale style gameplay.

However, according to a report from IGN India, the FAU-G has a story mode at launch, followed by a multiplayer mode and a battle royale mode.

When will it be released?

FAU-G will be available in India on January 26th, Republic Day. Kumar shared the release date through a tweet earlier this month. The game was originally planned to go on sale in October last year, but that didn’t happen. Later, nCore Games shared that the FAU-G would be available in November 2020, but that didn’t happen either. We are now planning to launch Republic Day, the ideal time to launch a game that evokes patriotism.

Where can I download FAU-G?

The FAU-G app page was released on Google Play in late November for pre-registration. If you pre-register, you will receive a push notification that you can download it when you launch the game. It will be automatically downloaded and installed on the target device. If you have not pre-registered, you can manually download the game from Google Play at the time of release.

Within three days of the game being published on Google Play, pre-registration exceeded one million. Recently, Gondal shared that the game has exceeded 4 million pre-registrations.

On which device does FAU-G run?

FAU-G seems to be available only with pre-registration on Android devices, at least for now. This game is not available for pre-registration on iOS devices and the developers have not shared whether they will eventually move to the iPhone or iPad.

What are FAU-G’s biggest competitors?

A trailer shared by Akshay Kumar reports that the FAU-G is based on military combat and will acquire multiplayer and battle royale modes in the future. Already available on Google Play and App Store, including Call of Duty: Mobile (both multiplayer and battle royale modes), Modern Combat 5: Blackout (first-person shooter), Modern War (online-only strategy game), etc. There are countless games. ), Afterpulse (third-person shooter), Warface: Global Operations (first-person shooter), Fortnite (battle royale available in epic games), Garena Free Fire (battle royale), Cyber ​​Hunter (battle royale) )Such.

Who is developing FAU-G?

FAU-G was developed by Bangalore-based studio nCore Games. A mobile gaming and interactive entertainment company that develops its own IP and participates in third-party development. The company, led by CEO Dayanidhi MG, co-founder and chairman Vishal Gondal, and co-founder and COO Ganesh Hande, primarily develops multiplayer games. nCore Games previously released a game called Tappi that allows you to tap tiles to play Bollywood songs.

According to Gondal, Akshay Kumar helped with the concept of the game. He originally announced the game as mentioned above and came up with the name.

Does WhatsApp’s new privacy policy mean the end of your privacy? We talked about this in our weekly technology podcast, Orbital. To subscribe to this podcast, simply subscribe from Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download episodes, or press the play button below.

