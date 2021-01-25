



Do you want to perform security checks on your Google account? Are you worried that someone is using your Google account for something suspicious?

This article will explain exactly how to perform security checks on your Google account. This test shows the security of your Google account and whether some information needs to be modified or updated.

For most mobile users, a Google account is the one to use for all apps. You need a Google account from Gmail to Google Photos, YouTube, etc. That’s why Google has introduced security check options to help you find loopholes in your Google account.

How to perform a security check on your Google account

[セキュリティチェック]The options indicate where you need to manually check and fix to prevent anyone other than yourself from using your Google account.

Open an app or website that requires you to log in with your Google account. These apps include Gmail, Google Docs, Google Calendar and more. Log in with your Google account email address and password. Click your profile picture or the icon in the upper right and select the Google Account button. Swipe the tab.[セキュリティ]Go to the tab.[見つかったセキュリティの問題]so,[セキュリティで保護されたアカウント]Tap. A list of all security issues is listed. Click on each of them to complete the task of protecting your account.

Alternatively, you can visit the Google Security Checkup web page and follow the same steps above to protect your Google account.

How to perform a security check on your Android Google account

For Android users, you can perform security checks on your mobile phone without having to open a web page or website. This is because almost all Android phones and devices use Google and its services.

On your Android smartphone, open the Settings app. Tap your Google account, then[アカウントの管理]Go to. On the next page[セキュリティ]Swipe to the tab and[セキュリティで保護されたアカウント]Tap. It will be listed along with a number of issues that Google has with your account. Tap each to complete the required task. Then your Google account is protected and you can be completely confident that your account is protected.

Conclusion

From the methods and steps above, it’s clear that performing security checks on your Google account is very easy and fast.

It’s not mandatory to run a security check on your Google account, but we recommend that you run it at least once every two months. In the long run, this will help protect your Google account from unforeseen circumstances.

