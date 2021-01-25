How Nintendo’s Game Boy inventor’s philosophy is ripe in these times





Nintendo’s Game Boy Handheld Video Game Console shot on July 13, 2016. (Photo by James … [+] Shepherd / Future via Getty Images)

The future by Getty Images

2020 was a record sales year for video game makers as people turned to technology diversion during the blockade of COVID-19. The video game industry’s revenues in 2020 are estimated to exceed both sports and movies combined, and experts predict new games and consoles, as well as a surge in game IPOs such as Roblox, in 2021. We anticipate strong growth up to. With a focus on shiny new releases and game-changing technology, one of the most popular and best-selling game consoles, Nintendo Game Boy is based on a completely different philosophy: lateral thinking with dead technology. You may forget that it was designed.

The concept, endorsed by Nintendo game designer Gunpei Yokoi (unrelated to the author), uses cheap, readily available (withered) technology and combines it with creative (horizontal) thinking to help users. Is to come up with an innovative way to attract. Although the Game Boy was considered an innovative product, the LCD screens used were affordable and already widespread. Instead of looking for state-of-the-art hardware features, the philosophy was to focus on innovative gameplay using cheap and readily available technology. Yokowa’s philosophy is widely recognized for guiding the development of Nintendo’s Game Boy and providing information for the development of the Wii U and 3DS.

The philosophy of lateral thinking with dead technology is especially relevant in these destructive times that require rapid innovation and sensitivity to sustainability.

Philosophy is spiritually similar to Maker Movement, a collective term for independent inventors, designers, and tinkerers who have grown into a global phenomenon over the last decade. Manufacturers use the spirit of independence and DIY to experiment and innovate with a wide range of technologies such as open source software, 3D printing and robotics.

The activities of the Maker community corresponding to COVID-19 show the possibility of lateral thinking with dead technology. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, manufacturers have taken advantage of rapid prototyping and agile manufacturing approaches to apply and combine existing technologies in new ways, from face shields to emergency ventilators. We mobilized to find various solutions. Some observers see this activity as a type of frugal engineering that can fill the void in a quick and targeted way to confuse current incumbents. Costs and resources are minimized, which can lead to inherently sustainable results.

But perhaps this philosophy and its potential uptake show something deeper.

Anthropologist Claude Levi Strauss used the term bricolage to describe how to take actions that interact with the environment, much like doing things with what you have at hand. Bricolage was used by organizer Karl E. Weick when he analyzed the 1949 Mangarch disaster as a source of resilience. Weick shows that people who are skilled in improvisation and bricolage are accustomed to working in situations where the purpose or structure is unclear, so they can maintain their creativity under pressure. Bricolage practitioners can work with whatever they have and shape them into new combinations and solutions.

This philosophy and its embodiment in the maker movement may be a manifestation of our deeper desire for resilience. This method of using non-linear, unplanned indirect thinking gives us the confidence that we may be able to act in the face of unexpected events. As Dave Doherty, founder of Maker Movement, said in an interview with pri.org, it’s not about how good you are. It’s about setting a sense of control, a sense of purpose, and your own direction.

