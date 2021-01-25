Everything you know so far-Technology News, Firstpost





FP Trending January 25, 2021 09:03:15 IS

After weeks of teasing the game, the indigenous battle royale game FAU-G will be available in India tomorrow, January 26th. Earlier this month, the official title track for the next indigenous game, FAU-Gwas, was launched. The video for this song also acts as a real game teaser, as the new combat sequence and weapons are shown in the clip. The game is developed by nCORE Games.

This clip focuses on an episode of Ladakh where you can see enemy soldiers parachuting down to an Indian base. In a video that gives you a glimpse of what happens in the first episode of the game, several Indian soldiers are fighting enemies in close quarters without weapons. In some later scenes, soldiers can also be seen using assault rifles.

What would you do if they came? We are fearless, so we hold ourselves and fight back. United. Unstoppable FAU: G! National Anthem FAU: Witness G! #FAUG #nCore_Games

Pre-register now https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7JLaunch26/1 @vishalgondal @akshaykumar @dayanidhimg pic.twitter.com/VGpBZ3HaOS

nCORE Games (@nCore_games) January 3, 2021

It gives ideas about gameplay and game sound quality. In addition, Punjab soldiers are seen as the main character of the clip, and some Punjab lines are also incorporated. Now let’s see if there is one character at the beginning of every episode. The choice of language is also noteworthy. In particular, this game is sold as the Indian version of the popular game PUBG. Akshay Kumar, who is involved in the game, also shared a clip of the steering wheel. In the caption, he writes: Whether it’s a domestic issue or a border issue … these Bharat Kevia are always tall. They are our fearless and unified guards, our FAU-G! Witness the national anthem.

Whether it’s a domestic issue or a border issue … these Bharat Kevia are always tall. They are our fearless and unified guards, our FAU-G!Witness the national anthem Pre-register now https://t.co/8cuWhoHDBhLaunch 26/1 @ VishalGondal @nCore_games @BharatKeVeer #FAUG pic.twitter.com/ctp5otrjLE Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 3, 2021

Previously, during Dussehra, nCore released the first trailer for the game. It was then sold for sale in November 2020.







