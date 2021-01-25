2021 IPPE Starts Today | Poultry Site





The 2021 IPPE is virtual this year, but that doesn’t mean it’s not packed with important content. The 2021 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) Marketplace provides participants with access to the latest innovations and trends in animal protein and feed technology through exhibitors and educational programs.

The IPPE Marketplace includes live and on-demand free and paid education programs, innovative products through Innovation Station / New Product Showcases, and access to publications.

It’s never too late to sign up and join. For more information on the IPPE Marketplace, please visit www.ippexpo.org.

TECHTalks showcase industry technologies and trends

As part of this programming, the IPPE Marketplace has over 135 TECHTalks presentations, which you can access for free on demand starting today (Monday, January 25).

This year’s TECH Talks presentation will cover many topics such as food safety, animal welfare and sustainability. Each presentation will be led by an IPPE exhibitor who shares expertise and experience on the topic. Here is a list of featured TECH Talks.

To access TECHTalks and other events and educational programs, you must request a personal guide to the IPPE Marketplace. The Personal Guide is a free registration on the IPPE Marketplace. For a personal guide, visit the IPPE website home page www.ippexpo.org.[パーソナルマーケットプレイスガイドのリクエスト]Enter the information in the box and[クリックしてパーソナルガイドへのアクセスを受け取る]You can request by clicking the button.

2021 Latin American Poultry Summit

The 2021 Latin American Poultry Summit Virtual Program will be offered free of charge to all participants in 2021 only. The 3rd Latin American Poultry Summit will focus on key technical topics covering live production and processing issues, which are top priorities for Latin American poultry and egg producers and processors.

The summit will be followed by a daily keynote speech followed by a presentation exploring the theme of “Investigating Key Growth Parameters in the Future.” A question and answer session will be held after each presentation. The summit’s educational sessions will cover broiler welfare issues, up-to-date information on vaccine development, poultry gut health care, and redevelopment of poultry export capacity.

All programs are offered in Spanish and no translation services are provided. For program information and registration, please visit latinamericanpoultrysummit.org.

Poultry Market Intelligence Forum to investigate industry market trends and challenges in 2021

This year’s forum will be held on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 from 9 am to 12 pm Eastern Standard Time and is open to all participants registered on the IPPE Marketplace for free. Sign up in advance at https://uspoultry.swoogo.com/ippemarketplace/registration to access the Virtual Education Program Platform.

Industry-leading economists Dr. Paul Aho of Poultry Perspective and Will Sawyer of CoBank provide insights into the global market for chicken, turkey and egg products and explain the factors that may impact these markets in 2021. To do. ChristianRichter, Policy Group, provides up-to-date information on Washington. Participants can participate in a live Q & A session at the end of the presentation.

The Free Feed Education Program provides up-to-date information on regulatory changes in the animal food industry

The American Feed Industry Associations (AFIA) Free Feed Education Program returned in virtual form to the International Production & Processing Expo Marketplace Week this year, updating attendees for recent changes within some federal agencies and 2021 animal food. Provides an industry outlook.

The two-hour program, which takes place on Thursday, January 28, is ideal for factory personnel who want to learn about the latest regulatory requirements that affect animal food facility managers, operations, and businesses.

In 2020, the feed industry learned a lot, including the value of being agile and the benefits of launching a good biosecurity program. In a program featured by this year’s speakers, we will discuss the importance of good food safety and biosecurity planning.

The agenda also includes up-to-date information on the implications of the new administration for changes in regulations, policies, and leadership within the Food and Drug Administration, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and the Environmental Protection Agency.

The AFIA Feed Education Program will be held on January 28, 2021 from 3 pm to 5 pm. The program is free, but pre-registration is required.

Visit the poultry site this week and in the coming months for ongoing IPPE coverage of educational seminars, research, innovative new products and programs.

