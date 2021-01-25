GeForce is heading to Australia now





Credit: Nvidia

Good news for gamers GeForce will offer Australia a Now game streaming service later this year, joining as the latest destination to join Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Perth’s telephone company, Pentanet, does the tedious work. Founded by a group of enthusiastic gamers, Pentanet has built a fixed wireless network to provide high-bandwidth Internet services to metropolitan areas and fibers throughout Western Australia.

Australian gamers will be able to enjoy PC games on almost any device later this year.

Pentanet, Turkcell and Zain KSA are the latest telcos to join the GeForce NOW Alliance.

By placing the NVIDIA RTX server on the edge, GeForce NOW Alliance partners offer an even lower latency gaming experience. And this gives partners the opportunity to show their customers the value of broadband and 5G infrastructure.

Telecommunications service provider Ericsson recently released the 2020 Mobility Report. 5G population coverage has reached 15% and is estimated to be worth more than a billion people.

And DFC Intelligence reported that there are currently more than 3 billion video game consumers worldwide.

Cloud gaming is at the intersection of these two trends.

GeForce Now is the world’s leading cloud gaming platform for PC gamers, offering hundreds of games from NVIDIA’s own data centers in North America and Europe.

This service brings real-time ray tracing to underpowered PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, Android and iOS devices.

It also provides the world’s leading telecommunications companies with the opportunity to deliver high-quality, low-latency PC games to almost every device in the cloud. These partners form the GeForce Now Alliance, an operator partnership that uses RTX servers and NVIDIA cloud gaming software to globally scale and improve cloud gaming.

The latest GeForce NOW Alliance members have joined a group of telecommunications experts such as Softbank, KDDI, LG Uplus, Taiwan Mobile and GFN.RU.

Turkcell recently announced GeForce NOW Powered by Gameplus, bringing cloud gaming to Turkey in collaboration with a new gaming platform. Gamers who want to get up can go to the GAME + page and pre-register.

Zain KSA, a leading 5G operator in Saudi Arabia, is approaching the official launch of its GeForce NOW service. With the launch, GeForce NOW will be introduced in Japan for the first time.

