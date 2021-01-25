Xperia Compact 2021: Sony mini flagship comeback of only 5.5 inches





Xperia Compact, Possibility of Mini Flagship Comeback in Only 5.5 Inch: Mini Phone Revival

There was actually a familiar era when phablets were still seen with a lot of suspicion and ridicule. This was when some smartphone makers decided to launch a smaller version of a particular premium flagship. Samsung had its own Galaxy mini, and Sony had its own Xperia Compact.

Xperia Compact 2021: Sony Mini Flagship

However, Slashgear reported that these large screens became the real standard and small premium phones began to disappear. So far, we don’t yet know when the trend will begin to reverse in that direction, paving the way for the long-awaited return of the new Xperia Compact.

In the past, certain smartphone makers have claimed that people actually want bigger and bigger screens. But the truth of the matter slowly revealed that this was not entirely true. But today, there has been considerable opposition to the previous trend that smartphone makers are beginning to revive small handsets.

Mini Flagship Phone: iPhone SE and iPhone 12 mini

Push abc is especially seen in companies such as Apple with the launch of the iPhone SE and iPhone 12 mini. Sony was reportedly believed to be trying to bring the Xperia Compact back for years, and Slashgear’s article suggests that this may be the perfect time.

According to a Voice report by @OnLeaks, the Xperia Compact isn’t really that compact. Future smartphones are only 5.5 inches and are expected to be a bit larger than the iPhone 12 mini, but technically smaller than other flagship phones. The cell phone display will be 140 x 68.9 x 8.9 mm, which is quite suitable for a small cell phone.

Sony comeback

Part of the belief in the new bulk is the presence of certain thick bezels around it. The Xperia Compact now seems to borrow many unique design details from other older Sony phones. These include details such as the phone’s rear camera, which actually appears to be flushed straight and flat against the back of the glass of a particular phone. Fortunately, this also means that there are some classics of the past, such as the popular 3.5mm headphone jack.

Innovation is trying to push smartphones into the future, like the whole wireless charging, one of the latest and most popular and innovative technologies being pushed to users, but other classics that can be appreciated. There are various functions. Small phones have unique advantages in terms of space and comfort when used.

Some people don’t always bring a bag, and most flagship phones barely fit in a small pocket. That’s why some people prefer small phones over big ones. But that’s not just why small phones have priority customers.

