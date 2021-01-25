New leadership at the FTC and FCC.Australia wants to pay news to Google and Facebook





New crew

With Biden in the White House, the Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Communications Commission are playing the usual game of musical chairs triggered by the new administration. FCC Ajit Pai and FTC Joe Simmons Republican leaders will resign later this month to replace existing Democrats Jessica Rosenwessel (FTC) and Rebecca Slaughter (FTC), Hill reports. doing. But they are not the only moving parts. Democrat Rohit Chopra is expected to be appointed to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, leaving another open spot for Democrats in the FTC. According to Vox, one of them, with the help of Chopra, can go to Lina Khan, a big tech enemy who has gained the traction to take on the role of commissioner. Biden also needs to bring Democrats to the FCC for tiebreaking purposes. At the departure of Pace, the parties divided among the commissioners are equal.

To the bottom

Google seems to be locking the recent guys and corner (Hello, DOJ). And now are tech giants hitting Australia? Google is in a fierce battle with Land Down Under, threatening to make search engines unavailable if the government approves a law that forces tech companies to pay for journalism shared on the platform on Friday. It turned out. The New York Times pledged that Facebook, which appeared with Google at the Australian Senate hearing, would prevent Australian users from posting or sharing links to the news if the bill was passed, a unique threat It is reported that it was reconfirmed. With $ 1 trillion tech companies in the U.S. endangering traditional news media, the fight in Australia is about who decides to pay, urges tech companies to bill, and algorithm changes. I’m focusing on when I have to clarify. Google and Facebook argue that they are already helping the media industry by sending traffic, and the bill will expose them to unmanageable levels of financial and operational risk.

Decoy sale?

New York advertising agency Hero Group sued Omnicom-owned agency DDB in federal court this week, and DDB “abused” heroes to win a $ 4 billion US Army contract and spend money on a two-year job Claimed not to pay. According to Business Insider, the proceedings filed in the Northern District Court of Illinois alleged misrepresentation, contract breaches, and fraud, allegedly originating from the Army account that DDB won in 2018. The proceedings seek damages of $ 100 million based on an estimate of the revenue the Hero Group would have earned if it worked with DDB throughout the 10-year contract. The proceedings allege a hero group specializing in targeting young people, with the legal requirement that DDB allocate approximately 40% of its Army operations to small, disadvantaged or minority-owned operations. It also helps to meet. The proceedings also alleged a hero group, also known as Hero Collective, working for Johnson & Johnson and Mattel, working for DDB from 2017 to 2020, but with payments and additional allocations. I have never received it.

ANA’s top lobbyist, Dan Jaffe, talks about what advertisers can expect from Bidens’ presidency. [Digiday]

Here’s another perspective. Opposition to antitrust laws can actually add value to your company. [The Information]

Big Tech faces “tough” enemies at Merrick Garland as Attorney General. [Yahoo Finance]

2020 was officially the worst year in the hotel industry ever. [Adweek]

Marketing promotion for Paramount Plus relies heavily on ViacomCBS’s own network. [WSJ]

Twitter and Facebook have proven that platform removal works. [The Nation]

Streaming traffic peaked at the inauguration of Bidens, according to Akamai data. [blog post]

Pinterest introduces AR technology that allows you to try eyeshadow before you buy. [blog post]

Curb Taxi Media has partnered with PlaceExchange to expand programmatic advertising for top digital taxis in New York. [release]

Streaming video advertising technology company SeenThis has named Rob Di Giovanni as GM and Ben Riley as head of the partnership between advertising technology and publishers. [release]

