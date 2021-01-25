Iris van Herpen combines technology and autocraft with couture – WWD





When WWD photographer Kuba Dabrowski visited Iris Van Herpen’s Amsterdam atelier earlier this month, he met Dutch and Iranian musicians Sevdaliza in the midst of fitting.

Van Herpen laughed when asked how many pairs she would count in total. “I don’t know,” she said. “But it’s used so intensively here that I bought a special machine for sharpening.”

Indeed, designers probably used scissors rather than 3D printers for the spring 2021 haute couture collection. Haute couture feats include twisting pleated silk by hand to create a cage-like structure that hugs Cebudaliza’s torso.

“It’s a very intuitive process since I released her latest album and started draping. I wanted the clothes to grow around her,” said Little Italy due to the irregular pleated fabric. Van Herpen, who collaborated with the workshop, said.

Cebudaliza’s dress is inspired by Ghost Mantis, a small insect with a leaf-like body that provides miraculous camouflage. Fungi are another important reference for this season. The skirt of the Cebudaliza dress boasts irregular pleats that mimic mushroom gills and rings.

Van Herpen is enthusiastic about research suggesting that plant life communicates through the complex underground network biologist Merlin Sheldrake, called “Wood Wide Web” in his book Entangled Life.

“It’s the oldest life form, and they call it the Earth’s brain,” Van Herpen explained in an interview with Zoom. “Almost every plant, every tree is on top of it … it’s actually a way for plants to communicate with each other and to help each other with nutrients.”

After a very difficult 2020, the designer’s mind went to revitalization and transformation. “I want to move in the direction of how we can change and learn from this fragile interconnectivity in nature,” she explained.

She has drawn a link between the mantis’ ability to mimic the environment and its powerful features, athlete’s physique, and edgy video “breaking the boundaries of what you expect from femininity.” For example, in the “Human” clip, Sevdaliza performs a striptease in front of the crowd, revealing horse-like legs.

“She is breaking those boundaries by expecting her to be really a woman,” Van Herpen was enthusiastic.

Sevdaliza and Russian model and philanthropist Natalia Vodianova are one of the famous faces in the film that fuses live runway modeling with Houdini computer animation.

“So we are creating a digital world that blends with the physical records of the show, and it will be very cutting edge,” he said. Van Herpen promised her digital presentation, which will be streamed today as Paris Couture Week begins.

Other high-tech wonders, including two delicate, dynamic headpieces that are as complex as a mechanical watch, created by the designer in collaboration with Seattle-based artist Casey Callan, like facial jewelery. There is.

“They took more than a year to make. This is one of the most insane things we’ve ever done,” says Van Herpen.

The conversation with Van Herpen transforms from vague science and virtual reality techniques into painstaking crafts that are all elements of her extraordinary design. In addition to all these scissors, her studio has rivets, copper eyelets and industrial drawers for test buttons. “There are also clay and engraving tools used to make molds for 3D printing,” she says.

“When we talk about innovation, people often link it to technology, right? But innovation is more than innovation within technology. In craftsmanship, the entire world of innovation is possible. So I think this is an interesting message, which means that we are also aiming for innovation in the traditional way, “she said.

The idea comes from Sheldlake’s book, which claims that fungi can be drafted to help clean up the earth’s pollution and waste.

“It’s this idea that working with nature is the most innovative thing we can do and perhaps the most effective way to think about our future,” she said.

Van Herpen called 2020 a difficult year, and travel restrictions made it difficult to fit clients “from all over the world.” She said she managed to make a video call, but hopes to soon have her followers back in Amsterdam and Paris.

“We often make some looks for one person, so it’s really like friendship. As we know today, it’s fundamentally different from ready-to-wear,” she said. Told. “It’s the women that I get very close to and really respect, and I can build relationships on a personal level and transform them into design. That’s unusual. So I want to do fashion. Because it’s not just about making products. It’s really creating a personal experience for someone.

“My label represents haute couture and the philosophy behind it. I think it’s better to have something special than a bunch of clothes,” she continued. “It’s a piece you buy for the rest of your life and give to your daughter later. It’s an important way to evaluate fashion.”

Van Herpen’s fashion world, despite her moments during the blockade, could be listed in the dictionary as the opposite of disposable fast fashion and athleisure.

“I’m also guilty of wearing sweatpants from time to time,” she confessed. “I also have a great passion for traditional Japanese kimono and I wear it quite a bit. When I wear something special, it’s definitely my whole, and for now my mood. Affects. “

And she is sure that women will favor fashion for special occasions as soon as their health is gathered. “People want to see special moments again. In fact, I think we value them more,” she said.

She is eager to return to the runway in Paris someday, but especially movement is an important element of her design, and the Berlin studio recruited to add CGI elements is very organic. Being proficient in, Van Herpen enjoys the freedom that digital formats allow.

“The garment itself is an interesting hybrid between nature and the world we are in, and is much more mixed with the synthetic elements of technology and reality,” she said. It can be difficult to tell that on the runway in Paris, but digital media gives her “more control over the same weird balance I’m always trying to create in my clothes.” I think the environment and clothing really interact seamlessly. “

reference:

5 minutes with Cebudaliza

Iris Van Herpen jumps into virtual reality

Paris Museum Holds Schiaparelli, Iris Van Herpen Exhibition

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos