Google has added a share button to Chrome’s custom tab that allows other websites to use the Google browser when a user opens a link / Digital Information World





Custom tabs are a type of browser feature launched by Google Chrome. It is currently supported by many Android browsers. With the help of custom tabs, this gives you more control over your web experience and makes the transition between natural and web content without relying on WebView.

With the help of custom tabs, the app can customize the shape and texture of the browser. If your app recommends searcher URLs outside the domain, we recommend using custom tabs. This is because it supports web and browser features. It’s easy to create and doesn’t require permission, message request, or cookie store acquisition.

However, if your app hosts personal content, you can also select the WebView option. Custom tabs in Chrome are used all over the world because they are easy to use and manage, and they work steadily on Android devices. Third-party apps can also take advantage of using the Chrome browser when a searcher opens such a link.

Google has released a new update for Chrome 88 that adds a new share button to your custom tabs. Other website developers can customize the custom tabs to match the style of their app. You can use the button on Twitter to open a window and enter the URL. Similarly, Google’s Custom tabs allow you to add buttons to the app bar on the left side of the menu.

However, this is not the case with social media apps, so users can share social media content. These can cause copyright issues. Therefore, many apps do not offer this experience for sharing content.

Some users may find it totally worthless because they can move away from the app and reduce their app quotas. Others find it wasting their time if they don’t want to go to an external app. However, Google has fixed this issue in Chrome 88 and only shows the share button to open the external app. Some apps do not have their own action buttons. Therefore, this will happen until the app no ​​longer sets its own action button.

This experiment will work as soon as Chrome 88 is released.

