AFTA 2020: The Most Innovative Third Party Technology Vendor (Data Management and Data Services) AxiomSL





The annual American Financial Technology Awards have been a happy hunting ground for Axiom SL, a New York-based risk analysis, data management and regulatory reporting specialist. Last year’s edition won the highest middle office initiative category, but in 2018 it was in the highest collaboration initiative category by helping clients meet their comprehensive capital analysis and review (CCAR) requirements. It became the top.

This year, AxiomSL leverages Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deploy RegCloud (Controller View over the cloud) services, and thanks to an initiative that acknowledges its potential, the most innovative third-party technology vendors (data management and Data Services) won the category. Clients leverage the cloud for risk and regulatory data management and reporting purposes. According to AxiomSL, the ControllerView ecosystem provides automation and transparency across processes from data capture to report submission, backed by dynamic data lineage capabilities and intuitive user-controlled workflow automation. Allows clients to meet regulatory requirements, regardless of jurisdiction. End-to-end visualization capabilities.

AxiomSL adviser Harry Chopra explains last year that something called CFH (Home Compliance) emerged. At CFH, compliance personnel needed to maintain the frequency, accuracy, and transparency of various regulatory reports at home. -According to Covid-19.If you are the CFO, you are a global financial institution and you are in charge of filing [regulatory reports] With all the information you need to put together across 30 or 40 different jurisdictions, you need a system that’s available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and you don’t have to worry about compute or storage spikes. , Explains Chopra. That’s what RegCloud has pushed to the fore.

Eric Rothrock, Senior Vice President of Cloud Product Management at Axiom SL, explains that what he does for his clients through the RegCloud service is isolating them from technology and regulatory changes. According to Rothrock, you don’t have to worry about the version of your operating system you’re using, no matter where you are, you don’t have to worry about lack of storage or computing power and free access to your applications. The next level is that you don’t even have to worry about changing regulatory templates. Do everything so that you can focus on your liquidity and balance sheet reports, or your Covid-19 schedule in the most efficient way.

