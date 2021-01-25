Gabe Newell talks about brain computer interfaces and meat peripherals





This technology is taking VR headsets to a whole new level.

Gabe Newell, president of Valve Corporation, seems to be not only relaxing in New Zealand for the past few months, but also thinking about brain computer interfaces. For Newell, the human eye and ear are just “flesh peripherals” used to analyze brain data into video games.

In an interview with 1 News, TVNZ reported that Gabe Newell discussed the Brain Computer Interface or BCI for short. According to Newell, Valve is currently working to make better use of BCI in video games through an open source software project. The project will allow developers to use VR headsets to begin analyzing, preferably interpreting, the signals that bounce around the user’s brain.

Valve is currently working with OpenBCI Carea on a brain computer interface.

Newell seems to see BCI as the next big step in video game technology. He states: “If you’re a software developer in 2022 and you don’t have BCI in your test lab, it’s a ridiculous mistake when it comes to OpenBCI headsets.

Valve has already launched more advanced VR headsets with the Valve Index on the market, and the 2020 GOTY Half-Life Alyx is a perfect showcase for this technology. If the headset can also interpret the signals in the player’s brain, Newell claims that the headset can be used to change the gaming experience on the fly.

The interview continues and becomes a bit dystopian, as Newell suggests that BCI can not only read brain signals, but may also change one’s mind. This is certainly a slippery slope from an ethical and moral point of view.

But Newell makes some interesting points about the human eye and what we perceive as “realistic” visuals.

“You’re used to experiencing the world through your eyes, but your eyes were created by this low-cost bidder who doesn’t care about failure rates or RMAs. If it breaks, do something effectively. There was no way to fix it. It’s an evolutionary sensation, but it doesn’t reflect consumer taste at all.

Therefore, the visual experience, the visual fidelity we can create—the real world, is no longer the index that applies to the highest possible visual fidelity.

The real world looks flat, colorless, and blurry compared to the experiences that people can create in their brains. “

Given the percentage that Valve is currently working on a new game and Newell is learning about BCI, we look very closely at the future where Valve will offer a new game with some form of brain-computer connectivity. can do.

Sam Chandler cheers from the land below, incorporating a bit of Southern Hemisphere atmosphere. After flying around several colleges, earning a bachelor’s degree and entering the video game industry, he found a new family here as a guide editor at Shacknews. There is nothing he likes more than making a guide to help someone. If you need help from a guide, or if you find something wrong, you can tweet him: @SamuelChandler

