Google Trends “Gina Carano” and “The Mandalorian” outperform “High Republic”





According to Google Trends, the organic search for this term is significantly lower than the search for “The Mandalorian” and Cara Dune’s actress “Gina,” so Lucasfilm’s new Star Wars: High Republic publishing initiative is fan-justified. You need to wonder how much interest you have. Last month’s “Karano”.

This is despite the fact that High Republic’s first novels and comics were shipped during this period.

painful.

As of January 24, 2020, the search terms “Gina Carano” and “The Mandalorian” both far outweigh the Google Trends “High Republic.”

That doesn’t mean Star Wars: High Republic will inevitably fail or not gain momentum in the coming weeks or months.

And for fairness, we’re talking about apples and oranges here. The Mandalorian is the acclaimed streaming series and Disney +’s flagship series. So far, the Higher Republic has been driven into the publishing world, but there are plans to expand into other media soon.

High Republic initiatives include novels, comics, video games, and allegedly Leslye Headland’s Disney + Acolyte series.

I’m a little worried because High Republic was promoted as the future of Star Wars. The High Republic, set 400 years before Episode I, was announced last year at a media fanfare. At that time, Lucasfilm seemed to be effectively betting the future of the franchise on the new characters and new concepts that emerged from it.

Since its announcement, the initiative has been postponed for several months (Lucasfilm claims to be due to COVID-19), during which time the public’s interest appeared to have diminished.

Also, it seems that Lucasfilm took some time to tweak some of the early character designs, as fans complained that the Star Wars characters weren’t visible enough.

But now that the Higher Republic is finally here, it’s quite possible that the Mandalorians stole the intended thunder. Luke Skywalker is back with a big fanfare. The future of Disney Star Wars seems to be a spin-off with classic characters, rather than brand new characters or unproven concepts.

Go to the figure.

So, if you’ve been paying attention to Star Wars fandom complaints over the last two years, that’s not surprising, but their complaints are often deaf. Disney seems to listen only when it runs out of money.

The High Republic novel made its debut at the top of the New York Times bestseller list … anyway, a week.

This first novel in the High Republic series, Star Wars in Charles Soul: Jedi Light, debuted in the first week behind the first Brigerton book, second in the print and e-book combination fiction list.

It has already fallen to # 10 this week.

However, on the hardcover fiction list, Star Wars: Jedi Light debuted in first place in the first week and fell to fourth place this week.

Star Wars: Light of the Jedi is rated 4.2 out of 5 on Goodreads, a book evaluation site, with nearly 2,500 reviews.

That’s pretty decent, but a few months ago I had this strange question …

Hmm. Probably a copy of an advanced reader. Maybe.

Marvel Comics’ High Republic # 1 Comic Book reportedly sold over 100,000 copies to the Comic Book Shop.

According to the comic news site Bleeding Cool, The High Republic # 1 comics have sold over 100,000 copies (probably 200,000 copies) to comic shops. Curiously, Marvel ordered a reprint of # 1 before going to the store, claiming it was sold out.

Please note that these are for sale to retailers of comic books, not to consumers.

But with all of this success, isn’t “High Republic” tending to be higher in Google search results? You will think …

High Republic promotional videos are terribly unsuccessful on YouTube.

The first video to spotlight the new Jedi of High Republic was the official Star Wars YouTube channel … a channel with over 3.5 million subscribers, with only 88,000 views in less than a week. ..

That’s … not great. If the channels run by the fans are much smaller, the video numbers can be high within 24 hours.

There is also a negative vote ratio. The first video focused on Vernestra Rwoh has a 3.5K positive vote to a 2.7K negative vote.

The latest video, focused on Avar Kriss (a character rumored to be based on Brie Larson), has been played about 48,000 times in three days, but the ratio of positive and negative votes is just as annoying. ..

The trailer for the Star Wars Resistance anime series isn’t too catastrophic, but … it’s not good. It’s not really good.

The situation at Krystina Arielle can hurt the “The High Republic” brand.

Krystina Arielle was announced as the host of The High Republic Show on the official Star Wars YouTube channel. Shortly thereafter, many tweets that were considered racist against “whites” emerged, leading to an online backlash.

The official Star Wars Twitter account defended Ariel, but even many Star Wars fans and mainstream media called Lucasfilm not defending John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran, causing further backlash.

Unlike the last Jedi of 2017, the blunder exploded into yet another “civil war” between Star Wars fans on social media.

Can this put another dent in Lucasfilm’s plans to push high-republic initiatives to future fandom?

Star Wars: It’s too early to tell if The High Republic was successful.

The truth is that there is no way to know if Lucasfilm gambling in High Republic will be rewarded for months. If the product is consistently good and sympathetic to fans, this new chapter in Disney Star Wars could be in the limelight for years to come.

But if you need to call now based on the available data, I’m not sure if it’s related to the way Lucasfilm wanted.

But the future of the Mandalorians seems pretty bright. This is despite some media outlets constantly speculating about Gina Carano being fired.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos