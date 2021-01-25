AFTA 2020: Most Innovative Third Party Technology Vendor (AI, Machine Learning, Analytics) Behavox





Behavox, an enterprise risk and compliance solution provider, experienced explosive demand for its products in 2020. This is because the world has suddenly moved to a remote-working tested business continuity protocol, creating new opportunities for employee misconduct.

This is AFTA by a company that provides a machine learning-powered platform that helps companies aggregate and analyze enterprise communication data such as email, messaging, and voice for risk assessment, regulatory compliance, and fraud monitoring. That’s why we won the award for the year in a row. Erkin Adylov, founder and CEO of Behavox, has accelerated the understanding that the coronavirus is no longer a place to work. It has become a digital realm, and people’s laws do not apply to that realm is a complete wild west. And there is no reduction in work. Digital companies believe that the same laws that govern our daily lives need to be brought into the digital realm, but we need someone to organize all the data we generate.

Behavox received a $ 100 million investment from its client SoftBank in early 2020. Later, the company signed up for the largest number of banks and asset managers in the world, moved to new territories (Japan and Scandinavia), and expanded its existing office in Montreal to accommodate additional data scientists and engineers. We have doubled the number of staff.

The company was also able to complete the implementation in a few months, which would normally take much longer, and many customers were relying on cloud-based versions of the platform. One implementation at Danske Bank took only five months.

As the company grows this year, it plans to enhance its platform with Behavox Boost, a tool for modeling employee performance, and Motivate, which analyzes soft concepts such as team morale and quality of team collaboration. ..

This content is currently not printable.Please contact us [email protected] For more information.

It is currently not possible to copy this content.Please contact us [email protected] For more information.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos