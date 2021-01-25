OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition TWS Earphones (Two Tone Color) Now Available in India





The OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition was launched by OnePlus in collaboration with Los Angeles-based artist and designer Steven Harrington. The new limited edition earphones are available in purple and mint two-tone options, featuring Harrington’s signature-style graffiti and unique caricatures and designs. In terms of hardware, the OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition is the same as the regular OnePlus Buds Z True Wireless (TWS) earphones released in October with the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z-Bass Edition.

Price of OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition in India

The price of OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition in India is set at Rs. 3,699. Earphones will be initially available to Red Cable Club members through the OnePlus website and the OnePlus Store app until 11:59 pm on January 26th. However, the limited edition public sale will begin January 27th through the OnePlus site, the OnePlus store app, Amazon, Flipkart, and the OnePlus offline store.

The regular OnePlus Buds Z made its debut in India with the Rs price tag. 3,190.

OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition Specifications

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition earphones are the same as the Vanilla OnePlus Buds Z. That is, Bass Boost technology, Dolby Atmos sound, and IP55 certified sweat and water resistance. The earphones also come with a Bluetooth v5.0 connection and include features such as environmental noise reduction for audio pickups, quick pairs and quick switches. In addition, the OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition is said to deliver up to 20 hours of playback time on a single charge and 10 minutes of fast charging on up to 3 hours of playback.

However, it’s the Steven Harriston Edition that makes the difference between the standard OnePlus Buds Z and the OnePlus Buds Z, a brand new look and feel born from the caricatures and designs created by Steven Harrington. The artist has also developed a new character called “Cool Cat” that will appear on your earphones.

OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau has announced a collaboration with Steven, and the OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition will be a valuable addition to users looking for the right combination of great sound quality and aesthetic design. .. Harrington.

The OnePlus Buds Z Steve Harrington Edition comes with a two-tone purple and mint color combo that matches the new paint jobs available in the case. This is different from the regular OnePlus Buds Z, which comes with gray and white color options.

In the case of the OnePlus Buds Z, Harrington said it was not only adding quirky design elements, but also visually telling the story of sound and communication.

What is the most exciting technology announcement in 2021? We talked about this in our weekly technology podcast, Orbital. To subscribe to this podcast, simply subscribe from Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download episodes, or press the play button below.

Affiliate links may be generated automatically. See the Ethics Statement for more information.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos