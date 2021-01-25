iPhone12s or iPhone13? What Apple calls the iPhone this year





There’s nothing official yet, but it seems that there are already some possibilities for the iPhone 13. The new model will arrive this fall. There are four models again, and the A15 processor will almost certainly power the new device. But what Apple plans to call the next iPhone is very clear.

Of course, early rumors used iPhone 13 as a name that could refer to the 2021 release. After all, last fall, Apple jumped directly from the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models to the iPhone 12. The logic tells it to happen again.

But recently, rumors about the new iPhone have begun to refer to the model under a different name. Whether it’s a leak about getting an LTPO display for future iPhone Pro models or the resurgence of Touch ID, growing rumors about the iPhone call Apple’s future device the iPhone 12s.

GizChina goes a step further and reports sources say Apple will release the iPhone 12s in the fall. Similarly, a prominent Apple leaker thinks the same about the upcoming name of the iPhone.

If this is the case, it will revert to Apple’s old phone naming scheme before the iPhone 7 (remember, in 2017 Apple moved directly from the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus to the iPhone 8). Plus, and the iPhone X.) At the time, Apple released a phone called the iPhone 6 in 2014, and a year later, followed with an “S” version like the 2015s iPhone 6s that offered some improvements but remained the same. It was up. Basic design.

(Apple temporarily returned to that pattern when it followed up the iPhone X on the iPhone XS in 2018, but the iPhone XR was also seen that year, so the naming convention was across the map.)

There’s another reason Apple has postponed the introduction of iPhone 13 or skipped that number altogether. There is a long-standing superstition that number 13 is unlucky. Consider that many skyscrapers do not list the 13th floor. And you can imagine that Apple might follow suit.

After all, there’s currently no clear answer as to what you can expect a new iPhone to call and what that means for Apple’s update plan. I think the situation will become clearer as more rumors emerge before it goes on sale this fall.

Best iphone12 pro deals for today

New Apple iPhone 12 Pro ..

New Apple iPhone 12 Pro ..

Apple-iPhone 12 Pro 5G .. ..

With Apple iPhone 12 Pro 128GB …

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos