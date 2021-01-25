Suspicious Google reviews reveal annoying truth about travel





The beauty of the Internet is how it interconnects humanity. You can literally browse the entire word from the comfort of your bedroom-and this has had a huge impact on world travel.

Travel was seen as a risky, sometimes dangerous and painstaking process. Indeed, travel can still be a dangerous offer. The Internet makes travel more accessible than at any point in human history, especially in the wake of a pandemic.

Don’t you speak a language? Google Translate and Microsoft Translator are free. Need to stay somewhere? Services such as Airbnb, CouchSurfing and Expedia make it easy to find accommodation on a small budget. You get the picture.

One of the most valuable tools the internet has celebrated for modern tourists is not only to compare prices for everything from hotel rooms to theme park tickets, but also as a platform for users to share their candid reviews. A working TripAdvisor-like review site. Experience – To avoid the risk of being “blind”. Large social media sites like Google and Facebook are also participating in this action, collating reviews of everything from cities to restaurants to geographic features. And this is where stupidity comes in.

Google’s “Mediterranean” and you will see the famous waters have a 4.6 star rating from over 36,000 Google reviews. Which raises the question: why? Or more appropriately, who? Would you like to review who will hit the ocean?

If you dig into the reviews, you’ll see that a significant portion of them raise that very question. Also, many ambitious comedians have argued that the ocean is “too salty” or “too much water.” “We are reviewing the ocean, and we will soon be reviewing the Earth,” said one reviewer.

This may seem trivial, but it reveals the nasty truth about travel in the 21st century. All of this additional information isn’t really useful.

Online review sites look like democratic and elegant solutions, but in reality they are incredibly flawed. Crowd wisdom can draw useful conclusions, but often unqualified people talk about what they don’t know. Since there is no review, anyone can express their opinions, even if they have never experienced a review. Suitable example: More than the number of comedians in these bedrooms mentioned above …

Restaurant reviews are probably the best example of this, as people online regularly give bad reviews to restaurants due to qualifications, ignorance, and malice. Was the food really garbage, or was the waiter not fast enough for your taste? Is it really an objective review of the experience? On the other hand, there is also the phenomenon of “astroturfing”, where sponsored or non-objective positive reviews impersonate real grassroots support.

An unlimited review service that allows anyone to post reviews is both a charm of trolls and a completely unrelated discourse. The very tragic thing is that more than one of the positive reviews of the Mediterranean are from refugees desperately trying to pay attention to their plight. Make it what you do.

What this means is that despite this wealth of knowledge, you cannot completely trust everything. That is why old-fashioned services such as Lonely Planet and Michelin Guide are still relevant and popular. Written by people who know what they are actually talking about, they are objective, concise and reliable. Breakthrough concept!

After all, online reviews can still be a useful source of information for up-and-coming tourists. But take nothing for the gospel. Do your own research. Compare and contrast different reviews and platforms. Open your heart and go out. Oh, and if you’re going to leave a review, make it useful.

