Philips and Spanish healthcare group Vithas have signed a strategic agreement to incorporate Philips state-of-the-art technology into Vithas hospitals and clinics.





Philips Ingenia Ambition X 1.5TMR Scanner

January 25, 2021

Through a five-year partnership, the Vithas Group will provide state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging, imaging solutions, minimally invasive intervention technologies to provide patients with rapid and accurate diagnosis and treatment. Vithas becomes a reference technology partner for Philips in Spain. Provides quick access to advances and innovations developed by Philips before commercialization A new company-wide network for diagnostic imaging facilitates workflow efficiency and research, allowing patients to view diagnostic reports safely Supports integrated work between more than 100 radiologists to enable images on PCs and mobile devices

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), the world leader in medical technology in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Madrid, Spain, and Vithas Group, Spain’s second largest private health group, have signed a five-year innovation and collaboration agreement today. Was signed. Areas of accurate diagnosis and image-guided intervention. The agreement will allow Vithas Group hospitals and medical centers to benefit from the latest innovations in diagnostic imaging technology, medical informatics, and equipment for minimally invasive intervention procedures. Vithas Group’s hospitals and clinics provide medical care and advanced medical care in 13 states in 7 autonomous states of Spain.

Under the terms of the agreement, Philips provides a technology management model that ensures that the needs of related maintenance, renewals, equipment and system renewals, as well as the current and future medical technology needs of the Vithas Group in the relevant areas are met. To do. This management model enables the Vithas Group to achieve better results, provide optimal care at lower cost, and provide a better experience for patients and healthcare professionals.

In addition, Vithas will be a reference technology partner for Philips in Spain. This means that hospitals and medical centers will be able to implement the new advances and innovations developed by Philips before these solutions are standardized in Spain.

“This new partnership with Philips integrates cutting-edge technology, outstanding healthcare, innovation and research. These are the fundamental pillars that support our commitment to always seeking the best experience for our patients. That’s what Dr. Pedrolico, CEO of Vithas, said. group. In addition, our professionals always have access to state-of-the-art technology solutions, improving the quality of care and facilitating research work. “

Very excited about the trust in Philips, through this collaboration agreement Vithas has all the technology and innovation needed to continue to achieve the best health results and the best experiences for patients and healthcare professionals. I’m sure I can put it in. , President of Philips Suibrica. We are proud to be a technical partner and strategic ally of a group as important as Vithas.

State-of-the-art diagnostic imaging technology This agreement includes replacing existing MR imaging equipment from Vithas Groups with Philips’ latest and most innovative MR system. These systems stand out for image quality and patient comfort, and because they do not consume helium, they also stand out for sustainability. Philips will also install a hybrid operating room solution that includes a state-of-the-art ceiling-mounted live imaging guidance system for minimally invasive interventional therapy, enabling Vithas Hospital to perform many types of procedures with the highest accuracy and safety. .. Four new hybrid operating rooms will be set up in four group hospitals.

Philips then replaces the Vithas Hospitals CT (Computed Tomography) device with a high-end device, which, thanks to the speed, coverage, and high image quality of the Philips device, enables more accurate cardiac diagnosis with minimal radiation. will do so. The agreement also includes x-ray equipment, dose management solutions, and a corporate network for diagnostic imaging.

Benefits of Corporate Network for Diagnostic Imaging Through this network, more than 100 radiologists work in an integrated way, thanks to solutions for reviewing, post-processing, and sharing information from advanced medical imaging studies. You will be able to do it. Improves the quality of the results. Similarly, more than 5,000 referrals have access to high-quality radiation reports available directly through the clinical viewer. The solution also enhances the patient experience by allowing you to view reports and images from any PC or mobile device via a secure web portal.

Collaborative Scientific Research The innovation and collaboration agreement between Philips and the Vithas Group will allow the two organizations to collaborate on innovation projects at the Vithas Group Reference Center. These projects include collaborative scientific research in key healthcare areas and training of Vithas Group experts on new technologies and clinical procedures.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) improves people’s health and well-being and enables better results throughout the health continuum, from healthy living and prevention to diagnosis, treatment and home care. A leading medical technology company focused on Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to provide integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, diagnostic imaging, patient monitoring, health informatics, and consumer health and home care. Philips will generate € 19.5 billion in sales in 2020 and employ approximately 82,000 people with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

About Vithas Group Vithas Initiatives: Certified Health Care Quality, Personal Services, Long-Term Vision.

Vithas’ strategic commitment is that all healthcare is approved by Joint Commission International, the most prestigious international quality certification standard. Only 15 prestigious hospitals have such accreditations and accreditations in Spain, three of which are part of Vithas in Madrid, Malaga and Granada. Vithas treats more than 5.2 million patients each year at 19 hospitals and 21 Vithas Salud medical centers. The 40 centers are located throughout Spain and include hospitals in Alicante, Armera, Benalmudena, Casteln, Granada, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Lleida, Madrid, Muraga, Seville, Tenerife, Vigo, Valencia and Vitoria Gasteiz. The 26 Vithas Salud centers are located in Alicante, Elche, Elched, Fuengirola, Granada, Las Palmas de Grand Canary, Lleida, Madrid, Malaga, Nerja, Ponte Vedra, Linkundella Victoria, Sanxenxo, Seville, Tredermar and Tremolinos. Vilagarca de Arousa, and Vitoria-Gasteiz. In addition, Vithas has more than 300 locations throughout Spain as part of the Vithas Lab Laboratories network. Plaza Salud24 Purchasing Center, the benchmark in this sector, serves 39 hospitals, 35 medical centers and 20 dental clinics.

Vithas invests in the Juaneda Healthcare Network, a major hospital project in the Balearic Islands. The network includes an extensive network of five hospitals and community-wide medical centers.

Vithas’ commitment to proven quality healthcare and personalized services, combined with the strong support and long-term vision of Vithas shareholders Goodgrower (who manages 80% of the capital) and Criteria Caixa (the remaining 20%). It is closely related.

Vithas plans to continue to strengthen its domestic presence through both the opening and acquisition of new centers and strategic agreements, using a growth model based on geographic diversification and sustainability. .. www.vithas.es

