A study by Wolters Kluwer FRR and Risk.net reveals that risk-tech innovation is the key to a bank’s competitiveness.





LONDON-(BUSINESSWIRE)-More than 80% of risk experts consider risk technology innovation to be essential to a bank’s competitiveness, and technology spending is effective, not cost-cutting. Is aimed at. This is Risktech’s state-of-the-art sharpening: Maximizing value from Risktech investments, published by the Wolters Kluwers Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting (FRR) business in connection with Risk.net, according to a new study and white paper.

Risk.net interviewed more than 80 senior risk and technology experts from the world’s largest banks and found that respondents were clearly lukewarm in assessing existing risk tech systems.

Approximately 61% say the overall performance of the system is fair, poor, or very poor, with lack of clear business goals and project priorities as the two main barriers to effective risk technology investment. And raises an internal controversy over scope. In particular, 76% of respondents plan to upgrade over the next two years, with cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence applications being the two most probable directions for developing risk tech: blockchain and big data. Is considered a long-term opportunity. However, data analysis and management is considered to require an urgent investment.

There is a real desire to enhance RiskTech’s applications and infrastructure based on our internal awareness of the evolution of our business and the potential value of new technologies. In fact, RiskTech’s implementation can provide hidden value when working with other external initiatives, including those driven by enterprise technology, data transformation, and regulators, Walters Kluwer FRR’s global products and Jeroen Van Doorsselaere, Vice President of Platform Management, commented.

The Chief Risk Officer (CRO) pointed out how important it is to incorporate risk as a banking company grows. Similarly, banks have identified existing defect areas that need further optimization and automation. But just as importantly, cost savings alone won’t work, according to the CROs interviewed for the study. In short, new technologies and their implementations need to emphasize overall benefits and durability over short-term benefits.

To alleviate these concerns, banks are adopting OneSumX for their FRR. This is Wolters Kluwer FRR’s best-in-class integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solution suite, establishing a single source of value-added content-rich financial, risk, and regulatory reporting. From in-house experts.

Wolters Kluwers Governance, part of the Risk & Compliance (GRC) division, Wolters Kluwer FRR is a global market leader in providing integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. This helps regulated financial institutions meet their obligations to external regulators and their board of directors.

The Wolters Kluwer FRR is celebrating the record year of the 2020 award, with its excellence and innovation often recognized independently. Risk Magazine recently won its coveted Regulatory Reporting System of the Year Award for the third consecutive year, and Wolters Kluwer FRR is one provider for both risk reporting and liquidity risk, compiled by # Chartis Research. Meanwhile, the Central Bank has named Wolters Kluwer FRR as a 2020 Technology Partner for Regulatory Compliance.

About Wolters Kluwer’s Governance, Risk and Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC), a division of Wolters Kluwer, ensures legal and banking professionals compliance with ever-changing regulations and legal obligations, manages risk, increases efficiency and better business. We provide solutions to produce results. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions with a focus on corporate compliance, legal management, banking product compliance and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, risk and compliance, financial and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported annual sales of $ 4.6 billion in 2019. Headquartered in Alfenardenrain, the Netherlands, the company serves customers in more than 180 countries, operates in more than 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

