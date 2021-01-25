In 2021, Mac owners will get everything they want





If you believe in the rumored factory, it won’t affect your Mac much in the spring, but things will change a lot after the summer.

This summer’s WWDC may bring interesting news for Mac users, but new hardware launches will begin in the third quarter of this year. And the new machine, at least on paper, will give everyone exactly what we were looking for.

One of the big announcements this year is the introduction of the all-new iMac. According to Bloomberg, the desktop computer will be “one of the biggest visual updates for Apple products this year.” For the first time since 2004, the iMac loses the “chin” that has characterized the iMac’s design for 17 years.

With a small screen edge and a much more modern design reminiscent of the Pro Display XDR, this could arguably be one of the biggest Mac announcements of the year. Learn more about this report: Introducing the redesigned iMac and Mac Pro like the G4 Cube.

But much more is underway. The M1-powered MacBook Pro we’ve seen is just the beginning of the transition to Apple’s own processor. This year, it’s expected to see a whole new MacBook Pro model that wasn’t originally designed around Intel, but already takes Apple’s faster, more energy-efficient processors into the blueprints.

We’re talking about a design that Flat Edge is inspired by the iPad Pro and iPhone 12. There are also rumors about the resurrection of MagSafe, the removal of the touch bar, and the addition of ports. This may be a great little machine. If the rumors are true, Apple seems to offer everything the MacBook Pro currently lacks.

As for the Mac Pro, the Intel version has been updated and seems to survive for a while. More interestingly, this model is reported to be half the size of the Mac Pro and complemented by another desktop Mac with a design reminiscent of the old Power Mac G4 Cube. Sounds exciting, is this a reinterpretation of the Mac mini, or is it a full-fledged Mac Pro aimed at replacing the larger Intel model within a few years? You will see it in the second half of 2021.

Apple may also release something else we requested, a new external display. For those who want to complement their Mac with screens that provide the same aesthetic and cohesive user experience, there is currently no reasonable screen choice from Apple.

If you believe the rumors, Apple has listened. Unlike Pro Display XDR, it releases consumer screens at a low price. In other words, it’s a sequel to the old Thunderbolt Display.

2021 can represent the true kickstart of the Mac, the continuation of the process started on the M1 in 2020. We were able to see new products such as new designs, new screens and new screens planned from scratch on Apple Silicon. Mini Mac Pro.

Of course, the question mark remains, but overall we can expect it. This may be one of the best years so far for the Mac.

And if you can’t wait for a new announcement, check out Apple’s best deals summary for the best deals in the current range.

This article was originally published in Macworld Sweden. Translated by David Price.

