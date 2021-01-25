Google CEO Sundar Pichai promises $ 150 million to educate and distribute the COVID-19 vaccine





Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai promised more than $ 150 million on Monday to promote vaccine education and ensure fair distribution. This allows anyone to quickly benefit from the victory of this scientific achievement.

A tech giant announcing an additional $ 100 million in advertising grants to the CDC Foundation, the World Health Organization (WHO), and nonprofits around the world.

“We will work with public health agencies to invest an additional $ 50 million to reach a poorly serviced community of vaccine-related content and information,” Pichai said in a statement.

“If necessary, we will also open up Google Space, which acts as a vaccination site.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Pichai has helped more than 100 government agencies and non-governmental organizations around the world make important public service health announcements through the Ad Grants Crisis Relief program.

“Our efforts focus on equitable access to vaccines. Early US data show that disproportionately affected populations, especially those in colored and rural areas, are the same as other groups. It shows that the vaccine is inaccessible in proportion, “Pichai emphasized.

To help with this, Google.org has pledged a $ 5 million grant to organizations addressing racial and geographical disparities in Covid-19 vaccination.

According to Google, the number of searches for “vaccines near me” has increased five-fold since the beginning of the year.

“In the coming weeks, more states and countries will be available in Google search and maps, including Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, and other Covid-19 vaccination sites,” Pichai said. I did.

Starting in the United States, the company will make some Google facilities available, including buildings, parking lots, and open spaces, as needed to support vaccination efforts.

These sites are open to all who are eligible for the vaccine, based on state and local guidelines.

To find accurate and timely information about vaccines, Google has expanded its search information panel to more than 40 countries and dozens of languages, with more to come next week.

“We will start displaying state and region distribution information in our search to make it easier to find when we are eligible for vaccination,” Pichai said.

Soon, Google will launch a “Get The Facts” initiative on Google and YouTube to make reliable information about vaccines publicly available.

