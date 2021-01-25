Gabe Newell has big plans for brain computer interfaces in games





In an interview with 1 News in New Zealand, Valve co-founder and president Gabe Newell talks about Valves’ research into games and the Brain Computer Interface (BCI) since then. Newell admits that the idea of ​​connecting the brain interface directly to a computer sounds indistinguishable from science fiction, but that developers would make ridiculous mistakes if they ignored that area. He says.

Newell says Valve is currently working with OpenBCI headsets to develop open source software with the goal of making it easier for developers to understand the signals coming from people’s brains. Most basically, this allows the software to understand if the player is enjoying the game and adjust the experience accordingly. For example, if a player feels bored, the game can be more difficult. But Newell’s more ambitious ideas include actually writing signals to people’s brains, rather than just reading them.

Newell suggests that the ability to experience existing games is, as he says, limited by our flesh or flesh peripherals. However, interacting directly with the player’s brain can open up even more possibilities. According to Newell, the real world looks flat, colorless, and blurry compared to the experiences that people’s brains can create.

Valve previously spoke publicly about working with the Brain Computer Interface. Returning to the 2019s Game Developers Conference, Valve’s leading experimental psychologist Mike Ambinder spoke about corporate efforts in the region. VentureBeat then covered many of the same possibilities and use cases that Newell outlined in a recent interview.

Beyond its use in games, Newell says BCI can help other areas of human life, such as sleep. One of the early applications I often see is improving sleep. Sleep will be the app you run. Oh, I need this much sleep. You need this much REM.

Despite the possibilities, Newell acknowledges that the brain computer interface is risky. He adds that the idea that BCI makes someone feel pain is a complex topic, and that the interface is as susceptible to viruses as any other technology, suggesting that similar safeguards are needed. ..

Nobody wants to say, oh, remember Bob? Do you remember Bob being hacked by Russian malware? Is he still running naked in the woods? Newell quips. People need to have a lot of confidence that these are safe systems with no long-term health risks.

Anyway, Valve doesn’t seem to have any plans to commercialize the study yet. Newell states that they are making so rapid progress that there is a risk that the device will become obsolete after a slow process commercialization. Learning is very fast, according to Newell.

Other prominent companies currently investigating brain computer interfaces have developed Facebook, which is working on ways to allow users to type in their brains, and minimally invasive ways to connect computers to computers. I have Elon Musks Neuralink trying to do it. The human brain.

You can read more about Newell’s ideas about the potential of Brain Computer Interface in the full article from 1 News. He also recently talked about Valves’ future game development plans.

