Does Google set limits on search traffic?





Google’s John Mueller answered a question about curbing traffic to sites displayed on Google Discover. Many publishers have long suspected that Google has set limits on the amount of traffic that some sites receive.

The question was about Google Discover, an Android feature that allows Google to display sites of interest to users on their mobile phones.

Therefore, with Google Discover, if a person is enjoying a bike, Google may start displaying articles about the bike in the Google Discover feed.

Google Search Traffic Theory of Constraints

Some in the SEO search marketing community are proposing Google to curb traffic. Throttle means controlling the amount of flow of something.

Web publishers have noticed that traffic can burst and the total daily traffic seems to have limits and limits.

This phenomenon is the cause of some publishers suggesting that Google will curb traffic.

The person asking the question implicitly asks if it has anything to do with the capacity of the server.

Does Google limit search traffic to websites?

The questions asked by John Mueller are:

“… When you see Google crawling according to server capacity, does Google have Discover traffic limits?

Like the website received more traffic from Discover than the server could handle? “

Google’s John Mueller answered the question, but did not limit the answers to Google Discover. He extended the answer to include search traffic.

John Mueller looked up thinking of his answer

Google’s John Mueller replied:

“Number. I don’t think so.

That is, there is usually no limit on search traffic.

So that also applies to Discover.

Therefore, we are not saying that this website has gained 1,000 visitors from the search and will then stop displaying.

So the ideal situation is to display a website that is very suitable for your search query and to everyone who comes to it because it’s a good website.

So I think it’s a good website, but I don’t show it to people. It’s a little strange to say. “

Google traffic regulation is a myth

There are many reasons why traffic may increase during some hours of the day and then decrease. It can also be due to research by people at work or after school. Sometimes it’s because people are having lunch and casually browsing the web.

The intent of the search is not just why someone is using a particular keyword. Search intent also depends on the situation in that it is also related to where the query is executed and when the query is executed.

Tools such as Google Trends help publishers understand where (geographically) most of a particular query was made, and why search visitors tend to decline at certain times of the day. It can give you clues to know.

Google’s John Mueller has confirmed that if search traffic drops at the set daily amount, it’s not because Google has turned off search traffic.

Quote

If Google is curbing search traffic, see Google’s John Mueller answer.

