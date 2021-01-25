Tech for Good Awards recognize inspiring innovations





London, January 25, 2021 / PRNewswire /-The new award program, launched today, leverages technology to make a positive contribution to social, environmental, humanitarian, and other public and planetary interests. Recognize and defend the organizations and individuals who achieve them.

Stack’s first Tech for Good award, sponsored by enterprise software company Red Hat, is open to any company or individual around the world. The only qualification to apply is that the nominated project must use technology to provide tangible merchandise.

After being judged by an experienced and independent panel, the awards will be given in three categories: start-ups, mid-sized companies, and large / multinational companies. Projects such as businesses that use geospatial data to fight deforestation, entrepreneurs that use Bitcoin to fund human rights groups, and pioneering laboratories that use machine learning to reduce drug development time. But there is a chance to play the finals.

In line with the award theme, 25% of all application fees will be donated to the Earth Innovation Institute, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting climate-friendly rural development around the world. The Stack’s Tech for Good Award will be judged by an independent panel of experts. Charlie Paton, CEO of the award-winning sustainability business, Christina Hammond-Aziz, managing director of consultancy Rainmaker Solutions, and Dr Louise Beaumont Tech UK’s group chair, investor and working.

“When people talk about world-changing technologies, they usually mean improving the way we do business,” said Ed Targett, co-founder of Stack’s Tech for Good Awards. “It’s important, that is, there’s a lot in these same technologies. A wider range of applications that can mitigate many of the problems the planet faces.”

“If 2020 teaches us something, it means that humanity can achieve amazing things when we come together to solve the challenges that affect us all. That’s why. We want to defend the people and organizations that are helping to make the world a better place through technology. From climate change to human rights, from pollution to education, we are NGOs, entrepreneurs, developers, or many. I would like to hear from people who are making the real difference where they are most needed, such as whether they are working on a project led by national technology. ”

Daniel Nepstad, Chairman of the Earth Innovation Institute, said: “We are pleased to receive the support of Stack’s Tech for Good Awards, which highlights groundbreaking projects that leverage technology to solve one of the most important challenges facing the planet.”

“As an organization that works directly with communities, governments and the private sector to build the kind of partnerships needed to protect the world’s tropical forests and stabilize the climate, we have technology to achieve this goal. I know the important role that can play. ”We are excited to see the many innovative ideas we expect to move forward and thank you for being part of this exciting campaign. doing. “

The application deadline is April 30, 2021.

To apply for The Stack’s Tech for Good Award, please visit:

About the stack

Stack is a new business technology publication founded in 2020. We focus on digital transformation (industry-wide) and how organizations can help organizations gain a competitive and sustainable advantage in a rapidly changing world of technology.

We are keenly interested in talking to senior IT people and sharing their experiences, and feature regular interviews with CIOs, CDOs, CISOs and more. Readers can also expect regular news, guest insights, and detailed feature articles aimed at supporting the community of IT practitioners by sharing their expertise, case studies, news, and more. ..

Our team is also interested without apology about the latest tools and techniques from the world of technology vendors and how they can help transform the company for the better.

About the Institute for Global Innovation

The Earth Innovation Institute is committed to promoting climate-friendly rural development through an innovative approach to sustainable agriculture, forestry and fisheries in tropical regions of the world.

With global demand for food, fiber, feed and fuel outpacing supply, there is an urgent need for increased production. Forests and fisheries need to be maintained and rebuilt to increase production while delaying the release of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. Tropical countries have the greatest potential to produce more food for the planet. By building on the recent success of increasing the productivity of already cleared land and delaying deforestation, we can end deforestation, mitigate climate change and feed more people. ..

The Earth Innovation Institute facilitates the transition to this low-emission rural development, keeping forests and fisheries intact, and using sustainable practices to facilitate the transition to economic growth that rewards farmers, ranchers and fishermen. To do.

contact information:

Nishal Ratanji [email protected]

Source stack

