Intel Core i5 11500 Next-best middle-tier budget CPU





Slowly and surely get a teaser for almost every Rocket Lake processor before launch. This time, we are getting the performance metrics of the Core i5 11500 processor detected by Geekbench. The Core i5 is a great midrange professor trying to beat Ryzen’s current budget options.

The 6-core Core i5 in the Geekbench 5 library provides outstanding single-core performance.

Twitter user Leakbench found a list of Core i5 11500 processors in the Geekbench library. The Core i5 11500 is a 6-core and 12-thread processor based on the latest and improved Cypress Cove architecture. Great for budgeters looking for great performance for the price.

The Core i5 11500 core appears to outperform the previous Ryzen 5 3600 and the future Ryzen 5 5600. The processor score is 1588 for the single-core test and 7265 for the multi-core test. In comparison, the Rocket Lake Core i5 outperforms the Core i5 10500, completely defeating the competition.

The Core i5 11500 outperforms the Core i5 10500 with 35% single-core performance and 21% multi-core performance. The Core i5 doesn’t compete with the Ryzen 5 5600X, but the performance is close. The Core i5 is 1% behind single-core performance and 11% behind multi-core performance.

The Core i5 performs better than the Ryzen 5 5600X, but you can expect even better performance from the higher Core i5 11600 SKU. The Geekbench 5 Core i5 configuration comes with 16GB of system memory and has been tested on the Rocket Lake-S evaluation board. Z490 or Z590 was not listed on the motherboard. I don’t know if the processor is a certified sample, but it’s no exaggeration to say that it’s close to the final production version.

The Core i5 11500 is a 6-core processor with a 2.71 GHz base clock that boosts up to 4.57 GHz. There is a 12MB L3 cache and a 3MB L2 cache. Since the processor is a locked component, it has a TDP of 65W.

The Rocket Lake processor will be available shortly in March. Intel has already introduced the 500 chipset series motherboards to the market. By pushing the 500 series motherboards, you can increase your inventory in stores before the 11th generation launch. The Core i5 11500 is one of the slowest Cypress Cove processors, with the exception of the Core i5 11400.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos