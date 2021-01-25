COVID-19 Israeli technology leading the world from the crisis





Tel Aviv, Israel, January 25, 2021 / PRNewswire /-The IMPROVATE Innovation Conference online and last week in Tel Aviv deals with the day after the global crisis and Israeli technology and innovation companies unveil solutions in the tourism sector did. Distance education for MedTech and European government officials and investors.

IMPROVATE Innovation Conference Left-to-right: Minister of Tourism Orit Farkash Hacohen, Minister of Tourism Ronit Hasin Hochman IMPROVATE CEO, Irina Nevzlin IMPROVATE Founder and Chairman, Ilanit Malkior Jerusalem Development Bureau, Tourism Manager and Host of Sharon Kidon

The conference was held by Irina Nevzlin, the founder and chair of IMPROVATE. She had a great belief in win-win solutions. “When technology companies work effectively with governments, citizens can get the best possible results. IMPROVATE is an integrated platform. Various stakeholders focus on the solution and this win-win. Realize the win-win approach. ”

Former Bulgarian president Rosen Prevneriev, who spoke of the impact of the coronavirus crisis on Eastern Europe, said the aftermath of the crisis provided great opportunities for Israeli companies in Eastern Europe and the Balkans to renew their health care systems. It was. “Some of the products we saw today are really unique. Coming to our area, we open the door. A lot of money will be invested in the coming years to improve the healthcare system. Bring you to the market here, and you can do a good business here. “

In a panel dealing with the tourism industry in the post-coronavirus era, Israeli Tourism Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen needs innovation to create a unified global technical standard once enabling open sky. As a result, the lockdown was unlocked, which stated that the challenges imposed on the industry were technical in nature.

“The solution needs to be secure. The touchless payment scheme needs to be integrated so that it can be accessed without physical contact. These systems are needed,” said Harry Theo Harris, Minister of Tourism of Greece. Will be. ”

The mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Leon, said that Jerusalem is a city with a long and rich history, but it is always a place for new ideas. “Jerusalem has continued to develop its innovation economy even in the dark days of the coronavirus. New start-ups have joined the big companies and are together at the heart of our capital, the startup nation.”

Zoya Paunova, CEO of AstraZeneca, Bulgaria, said in a panel on healthcare innovation and technology that there are great lessons to be learned from the Israeli innovation ecosystem. “Don’t innovate for yourself. If you innovate for the world, the world will come and invest. You.”

Several Israeli companies have announced advanced medical technologies for new life-saving treatments in various areas.

Amir London, CEO of Kamada, an international biopharmacy company, showed how treatment with Kamada’s COVID-19 antibody (IgG) can help inpatients. Adi Jacobson, Vice President of Marketing at Zebra Medical Vision, introduced Zebra’s AI technology for early detection of chronic diseases in large populations. Sivan CEO Ayala Bliah explained how Moovcare as a medical application can improve the longevity of cancer patients and help oncologists better manage their medical visits and priorities. Board Chairman Ilan Cohen and Tempra Med Israel CEO Ron Naga talked about the move to home care and its impact on cold supply chains and user compliance. Guy Halpern, Vice President of Products and Clinical Research at Inovytec Medical Solutions, explained how the company manufactures practical, easy-to-operate technologies for cardiac and airway emergencies. Dvir Dahary, co-founder and chief scientist at Geneyx, talked about better analyzing clinical genetic data for better predictive, preventive, and accurate personalized medicine. HT Bio Imaging CEO Shani Toledano and CMO Gabi Polliack have announced a solution as the first thermophoresis imaging tool for point-of-care and operating room cancer classification and diagnosis.

Max Simonovsky, Founder and CEO of Soapy, unveiled the hands-on technology behind CLEAN, an innovative data-backed hand hygiene machine. Soapy was recognized as one of the top five disinfection and hand hygiene technologies in 2020 and received a worldwide award.

Karina Angelieva, Deputy Minister of Education and Science in Bulgaria, said in a panel on educational technology and the impact of distance learning during the coronavirus blockade that the crisis is accelerating the adoption and digitization of technology in education.

Alexander Schneider, an educator and educational researcher at Daata Etech Lab, has announced an educational system for group thinking and learning that the company has developed and created.

IMPROVATECEO Ronit Hassin Hochman: “Israel innovation is world-famous. At every meeting, we get inquiries from countries that want to get in touch with Israeli technology. The coronavirus crisis says the government wants to adopt innovative technology. Demand is rising. IMPROVATE is in contact with the government to promote Israeli companies. ”

About IMPROVATE:

IMPROVATE was launched in September 2020 with the vision of making innovation and technology available to everyone. Based in London and Tel Aviv, IMPROVATE’s mission is to bring technology transformants, leaders and decision makers through international conferences, business delegations, and business-to-business transactions to achieve global progress through innovation. Is to connect.

For more information, please visit our website: improve.net

contact information: [email protected]

Source improvement

Related Links

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos