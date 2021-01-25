Nokia is preparing to launch three new smartphones soon





HMD Global may be preparing to launch some new Nokia smartphones in the coming months. According to a recent report by Nokia poweruser, the Finnish company is preparing to launch Nokia 1.4, Nokia 6.3 / 6.4, and Nokia 7.3 / 7.4 in the first and second quarters of 2021.

Nokia 1.4 may arrive first, and reports suggest a launch early next month. Most of the specs for this super-affordable Android Go smartphone are already known thanks to a massive leak last week. This phone will be the successor to Nokia 1.3, which was launched in March last year.

It packs major upgrades in several areas on top of its predecessor. Nokia 1.4 features a large 6.51 inch HD + LCD screen, an 8-megapixel dual rear camera setup, a 4,000mAh battery, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. This is part of Nokia’s key specifications for future entry-level smartphones. .. The retail price for this device is expected to be less than 100. Click here for detailed specifications of Nokia 1.4.

Nokia 6.3 / 6.4 and Nokia 7.3 / 7.4 are also in the pipeline

In addition to the very cheap Nokia 1.4, HM Global is also preparing to launch some midrange smartphones in the coming months. First, there’s the Nokia 6.3 or Nokia 6.4, which are likely to be entry-level 5G smartphones from Finnish companies.

An unreleased Nokia smartphone with the codename “Quicksilver” appeared on Geekbench last week. Reportedly, it’s nothing but Nokia 6.3 / 6.4. This device may have an Adreno 619 GPU, 6GB of RAM, and an Android 11 operating system on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G SoC.

Other key specifications for Nokia 6.3 / 6.4 include a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup, up to 128GB of internal storage, a 4,500mAh battery, and a 6.5-inch or larger punched-hole display. The device may be available in late first quarter (March) or early second quarter (April) of 2021. The price of this phone has not yet been announced, but it may sell for less than 300.

Nokia 7.3 / 7.4, on the other hand, is a bit more expensive and should have better 5G specs from Nokia. We are considering the more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G chipset, up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, a 6.4-inch Full HD + display, a 64-megapixel quad camera setup on the back, and an 18W 5,000mAh battery. Fast wired charging. Mobile phones will start around 399 and may be available at about the same time as Nokia 6.3 / 6.4.

Nokia plans to launch at least four 5G-enabled smartphones at various prices in 2021. Nokia 6.3 / 6.4 and Nokia 7.3 / 7.4 are likely to be available in the coming months. The company has the potential to follow up Nokia 5.5 and Nokia 8.4 later this year.

