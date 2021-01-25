Samsung Exynos with AMD GPU may actually be available this year





Smartphone hardware has become very powerful over the last few years, sometimes comparable to low-end or older desktops and laptops, but with improved energy efficiency. Of course, there is always room for improvement, especially when trying to maximize processing power without sacrificing energy, heat or size. The ball seems to be playing on the graphic court these days, and Samsung’s biggest gambling in the game may come sooner than originally expected after all.

Of course, smartphone SoCs or Systems-on-Chips always had graphics-handling components, but these have only recently been highlighted in each new generation of mobile processors. Thanks in part to the rise of mobile games, but also to the sophistication of mobile applications, GPUs on these chips are beginning to be promoted, even if they are not technical marketing games.

This is also an area where Qualcomm has traditionally not been challenged, especially after NVIDIA entered the consumer mobile market. However, with Apple’s A chip and the new ARM-based Apple Silicon for Mac, chip makers may be starting to feel the heat again. This year, Samsung and AMD will take another shot by robbing the king of the crown.

Two weeks before Unpacked, Samsung announced the latest Exynos 2100, suggesting that AMD graphics technology will be on the next flagship chip. Given the normal schedule, this meant we had to wait until 2022 for this to happen, but the @ Ice universe could actually happen in the second or third quarter of this year. Claims. Equally interesting is the revelation that this AMD-powered mobile GPU will also be used in Samsung’s midrange Exynos 1xxx series.

Samsung will release Samsung AMD GPUs in the second or third quarter of 2021 and will be used in the next Exynos 2xxx and next Exynos 1xxx processors. Samsung may change the release time of new processors.

— Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) January 24, 2021

Assuming everything is on schedule, this could give Exynos an edge in the fight against Snapdragon. So, of course, we assume that AMD’s graphics expertise applied to mobile silicon is really that much, surpassing Qualcomm’s Adreno GPU. It also assumes that Exynos CPU performance, at least on paper, is not equal to or better than the Snapdragon Kyro core currently suitable for Exynos 2100.

