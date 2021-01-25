Google has opened its space in the United States to act as a mass COVID-19 vaccination site: Sundar Pichai





Google’s Indian-American CEO Sundar Pichai said on Monday that a high-tech giant would open up its space in the United States to act as a mass COVID-19 vaccination site and promote vaccine education at US $ 150 million. Announced that it promises the above.

Google was initially considering office space in the United States, but company officials said it could do the same in other countries.

“Today, open up Google Space, which acts as a mass vaccination site, and spend over US $ 150 million to promote vaccine education and fair distribution, making it easy to find where and when it’s available. Will be announced. Vaccines. ” Pichai announced in a blog post on Monday.

“The number of searches for’near vaccines’ has increased five-fold since the beginning of the year, and we want to make sure we provide timely, region-related answers,” he said.

Pichai, 48, said he would support mass vaccination efforts starting in the United States, and based on state and local guidelines, all people eligible for vaccination would have specific buildings, parking lots, open spaces, etc. Make the facility available.

“First, we plan to partner with healthcare providers One Medical and public health authorities to open sites in the San Francisco Bay Area of ​​Los Angeles and California, Kirkland, Washington, and New York City as needed to expand nationwide. , “He said.

Google is working with local authorities to determine when the site can be opened based on the availability of vaccines, Pichai added.

The United States has been hit hardest, with more than 25 million COVID-19 cases recorded in the country. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the country’s death toll has exceeded 417,000.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Google has helped more than 100 government agencies and non-governmental organizations around the world make important public service health announcements through the Ad Grants Crisis Relief program.

“Today, we are announcing an additional US $ 100 million advertising grant to the CDC Foundation, the World Health Organization, and nonprofits around the world. We are working with public health organizations to invest an additional US $ 50 million in services. Reaching a poor community. Vaccine-related content and information, “said Pichai.

Google’s efforts focus on equitable access to vaccines. Early data in the United States show that disproportionately affected populations, especially those in colored and rural communities, do not have access to the vaccine at the same rate as other groups.

To help with this, Google.org has pledged US $ 5 million to organizations addressing racial and geographical disparities in COVID-19 vaccination, such as the Satcher Health Leadership Institute at Morehouse School of Medicine and the CDC Foundation. ..

In the coming weeks, COVID-19 vaccination sites will be available on Google Search and Maps in more states and countries, starting in Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

“We include details such as whether reservations and referrals are required, whether access is restricted to a particular group, and whether there is a drive-through,” he writes.

Google is working swiftly with local, public health and healthcare providers, according to people familiar with the matter, so the site will open as soon as the logistics are complete and sufficient vaccine doses are available. I will.

“We welcome as much support as possible, but we are starting in the United States and will appreciate it,” officials asked if the program could be extended to other countries. I answered and said. The official said.

According to Johns Hopkins University, a new coronavirus that broke out in December 2019 in Wuhan, China, the capital of central Hubei province, killed more than 2.12 million people and infected more than 99 million people.

