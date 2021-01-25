Promotion of climate adaptation through innovation, Dr. Tom Mitchell’s opinion





Opinion January 25, 2021

Innovation helps overcome climate adaptation gaps and create jobs in new adaptive economies, but only at the moment, Dr. Tom Mitchell, Chief Strategy Officer of EIT Climate-KIC, writes. I will.

On January 25 and 26, 2021, world leaders will be at the Climate Adaptation Summit against the backdrop of an ever greater threat from climate change and the yawning gap in funding needed to tackle adaptation challenges. I will work on it. COVID-19 was hit by a climate disaster from the headline, but in 2020 it would cost US $ 125 billion, millions of people would be in extreme poverty and screaming warning sirens.

Surviving and prospering in the face of extreme weather and climate is already a major challenge for many people around the world. However, working on today’s climate adaptation solutions has the potential to create significant opportunities for innovation and job creation worldwide, as well as improving health and well-being. Whether you’re growing crops in the desert, harvesting water from the wind, creating porous cities, or finding natural ways to cool your home, the adaptive economy is booming. Consultancy PWC estimates that climate-focused startup investment has increased by about 3750% over the last six years, and according to a study commissioned by EIT Climate-KIC, the 2016 adaptive economy is already global. Worth $ 279 billion, 11% annually.

To accelerate and scale adaptive solutions faster, UNDP, EIT Climate-KIC, and partners launched the Adaptive Innovation Marketplace (AIM) on January 25, 2021. It gathers funders, investors, entrepreneurs, and market catalysts and provides a place for governments to go if they want to capture some of their actions. But world leaders can go a step further and capture the moments that trigger the wave of adaptive innovation, while at the same time supporting a resilient economic recovery from COVID-19.

Rather than relying on technology transfer from richer countries, we support and grow domestic climate adaptation innovation clusters, especially in the most exposed and vulnerable areas. It helps adaptation-focused start-ups and SMEs enter the market faster, bring new adaptation technologies to the challenge, and create jobs. From the beginning, it will involve investors and create strong policy signals to promote the long-term growth of the region’s adaptive economy. The demand side is so important that we need ambitious regional adaptation strategies and goals built into our economic development strategies. Work on sustainable efforts to build the market systems needed to grow an adaptive economy, including access to finance, regulation, skills, tax support, policy and legal frameworks, and a healthy and stable labor market.

This approach is at the core of EIT Climate-KIC’s decade-long effort in Europe. We have built a climate innovation hub, generated 1.5 billion additional investments, brought more than 500 new products to market, trained 40,000 innovators and entrepreneurs, and created more than 10,000 jobs. Through partnerships with governments, incubators and multilateral institutions, we are now ready to use our knowledge to help establish a climate adaptation innovation hub across Europe.

Give top priority to social impact

But in the face of rising climate risk, does this business-driven innovation model produce the rapid, widespread and unprecedented change that the IPCC demands? Is it enough to improve the resilience you need now? To begin answering these questions, EIT Climate-KIC launched the Strategic Transformation in Time in 2018. We believe that a new innovation model is needed. It aims to shift the entire system and enhance resilience through new ideas that apply to multiple barriers to progress at the same time, known as system innovation. It involves deliberately designing and procuring climate adaptation innovations across monetary, policy, regulatory, civic participation and technology in a test-learning-coordination approach that assesses adaptation as a characteristic of complex system dynamics. ..

Our team is currently working with regional leaders in Andalusia (Spain), Nouvelle-Aquitaine (France), Dolomites (Italy) and Glasgow (UK). These European regions face the risk of more frequent floods and other dangerous weather events, damaging homes, roads and railroads as climate change raises global temperatures, and hospitals and paramedics. Stresses. Our efforts there put climate change resilience at the heart of our mission-driven innovation strategy, while at the same time creating conditions for business and job creation. The adaptation strategy of the Glasgow City region, choosing to thrive in the future climate, is the latest example of adopting the EIT Climate-KIC System Innovation Approach for adaptation.

This innovation model also appreciates that many different people and groups have great new ideas on how to adapt to climate change. This goes beyond the project-specific mantras that have created spaces and processes to promote unprecedented collaboration among multiple stakeholders and hindered international efforts to support local adaptation. ..

For decades, the focus of climate change has been mitigation. Still, the burden of adaptation rests primarily on the world’s most vulnerable people, who still need extensive financial support to meet these needs. The Adaptation Innovation Marketplace wants to leverage the growing political momentum for adaptation and resilience to drive the evolution of region-led adaptation and accelerate innovative technologies, practices and business models for adaptation. I think. We understand EIT Climate-KIC’s commitment to business creation as one of many key factors that must be part of the overall collaborative and economic and social approach to solving climate adaptation. doing. And today, we look forward to building a relationship between our locally-led business creation efforts and the ways investors and markets can help expand these solutions. I will.

